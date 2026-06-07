This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through June 7)

Artificial Intelligence Jeff Bezos Is Funding a Wild Hunt for the Brain’s ‘Core Algorithm’Steven Levy | Wired ($) "The goal, Reardon tells me, is to build 'a synthetic artificial intelligence brain that runs on 50 watts or less.' It should adapt to its conditions, be as nimble as a human mind, and burn a tiny fraction of an LLM’s compute power and energy. The proof of concept is thriving inside our skulls."

Biotechnology Researchers Are Using AI to Create Vaccines—and It’s Working

Ed Cara | Gizmodo "An experimental pan-coronavirus vaccine developed with AI has just passed a phase I trial in the UK. Scientists at the University of Cambridge used AI to find a kink in the armor of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the cause of covid-19. ...The researchers are also hoping to use their platform to develop broadly effective vaccines against flu and the Ebola virus."

Computing China Has Approved the World’s First Invasive Brain-Computer Chip—Here’s What’s NextYou Xiaoying | MIT Technology Review ($) "This March, the implant Dong [Hui] uses became the first invasive BCI product in the world to be approved for use beyond clinical trials. It’s now available to some patients with paralysis in their limbs due to spinal cord injuries. We spoke to a range of experts to understand why the device was able to reach this global milestone, what makes this moment so significant, and what to expect next."

Biotechnology Huge Study of Alzheimer’s Genetics Identifies New Drug TargetsChris Simms | New Scientist ($) "The biggest genetic study of Alzheimer’s disease so far has identified 127 gene locations that are associated with the condition, of which 48 are new. The study also pinpoints several genes that could be prioritized as drug targets and cell types linked to a higher genetic risk of the condition."

Artificial Intelligence This AI Weather Startup Is Out-forecasting Government AgenciesTim Fernholz | TechCrunch "One simple way to understand it, WindBorne’s chief product officer Kai Marshland says, is that WeatherMesh-6 'is as accurate five days out as a traditional forecast is the day before,' particularly on surface temperature measurements. WeatherMesh-6 produces a forecast every hour, as opposed to every six hours, as traditional models do, and its resolution is now down to 3 km in the continental US."

Computing Microsoft’s Next-Gen Quantum Chip Cuts Timeline to Useful Quantum ComputingTom Warren | The Verge "Microsoft claimed last year that it had made a key breakthrough in quantum computing with Majorana 1, the company’s first quantum processor. While physicists were immediately skeptical of Microsoft’s claims, the software giant is announcing Majorana 2 today, the next generation of its topological quantum chip."

Space SpaceX’s Next Big Business Could Be Building Stuff in SpacePassant Rabie | Gizmodo "The FAA recently approved test flights of the company's [Starfall] reentry vehicles. ...With Starfall, SpaceX would add in-orbit manufacturing to its business portfolio. The idea of in-orbit manufacturing has been around for decades, using the microgravity environment to manufacture materials that would otherwise be impossible to produce on Earth."