AI Is Advancing Faster Than Our Ability to Understand It, Researchers Warn

AI is becoming more powerful, and mysterious.

Despite years of work on "explainable AI," today's most advanced systems remain black boxes for the most part. Scientists can observe what they do but cannot fully explain how they arrive at their conclusions or predict when they'll fail.

As large language models (LLMs), the algorithmic engines behind popular chatbots, permeate society, researchers are warning that the window for understanding AI “minds” is rapidly closing even as the technology’s influence expands.

Last week, Eric Horvitz, chief scientific officer at Microsoft, and Robert West at EPFL in Switzerland outlined the dangers of putting AI interpretability on the back burner. They call for new AI benchmarks and better tools for unpicking machine minds.

The challenge resembles efforts to understand our own minds. Some researchers have already taken a neuroscience-inspired approach, mapping AI’s internal networks to concepts, goals, and reasoning. Others borrow from psychology, treating AI as a participant of behavioral studies.

The stakes are rising. AI tools already shape how people search for information, make decisions, and form judgments. Their answers influence everyday users and the researchers who build them.

As AI capabilities grow, our understanding of them could fall behind. “Preserving human agency must therefore remain a central goal,” the authors write.

The Black Box Conundrum

LLMs are built on artificial neural networks (specifically, a design called the transformer). Inspired loosely by the brain, these networks connect vast numbers of artificial neurons into intricate architectures. The basic idea is straightforward. Data enters the network and passes through layers of computations, which transform it into an output like text or code.

At first, that output is often wrong. But with feedback and repeated training, the network adjusts the strengths of connections between neurons and gradually improves. It learns.

After initial training, engineers turn to reinforcement learning, where algorithms improve through trial and error and further hone their responses. Another method, inspired by how the brain etches memories during sleep, reduces the tendency to forget old knowledge while learning new tasks. And self-attention, the key innovation behind transformers, allows AI to selectively focus on various words, images, sounds, or video frames at different moments, boosting efficiency and performance. Today, attention underpins nearly every major AI system.

Yet the inner workings of finished algorithms remain hidden.

Early efforts to crack open AI’s black box examined how artificial neurons responded to images, revealing that neural networks build increasingly more sophisticated “ideas” of the world. Google Brain borrowed methods from cognitive psychology to study AI behavior, while others investigated whether LLMs could mimic aspects of “theory of mind”—the ability to infer what others are thinking and feeling.

These studies laid the foundation for a popular method called mechanistic interpretability. Anthropic, creator of Claude, is leading the field. Company researchers have linked patterns of algorithmic activity to specific concepts and reverse engineered parts of neural networks to expose how internal computations shape responses.

Other tech giants are joining the cause. OpenAI is training algorithms that work in more explainable steps and building reasoning models that pause, “think,” and justify their conclusions in plain language. DeepMind is building microscope-like tools for neural networks, helping researchers peer into their decision-making process. And Microsoft has released new tools aimed at responsible use of AI.

Understanding AI, the authors write, does not require tracing every line of code or every neural-network parameter. Just as neuroscience, psychology, and sociology offer different windows into human behavior, AI can be studied at multiple levels, from how individual circuits work to observing behavior in real-world scenarios.

The challenge is that AI capabilities may be advancing faster than our ability to explain them. And some researchers believe time is running out.