This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through June 13)

Artificial Intelligence Jeff Bezos Wants to Build an ‘Artificial General Engineer’Cade Metz | The New York Times ($) "'All societal wealth is driven by invention,' [Bezos] said in an interview with The New York Times. 'Six thousand years ago, somebody invented the plow, and we all got wealthier. Then, much later, somebody invented the steam engine, and we all got wealthier.' ...'What Prometheus seeks to do,' he added, 'is to offer a set of tools that dramatically accelerates that invention loop.'"

Computing Why Orbital Data Centers Are Harder Than Silicon Valley ThinksAndrew Cavalier | IEEE Spectrum "Proponents tout the many wonders of computing in space: abundant solar energy, free cooling, and freedom from Earth-based disturbances like earthquakes, floods, and protesters. But a sober look at the physics of space-based computing paints a much more nuanced picture."

Biotechnology Longevity Startup Doses First Human in Bid to Reverse Age-Related Sight LossIsabella Ward | Wired ($) "It is the first-ever cellular-rejuvenation therapy using this technology to receive FDA clearance to enter human clinical trials, and hence the first chance to test whether the technology can 'ameliorate human disease,' according to Life Biosciences cofounder David Sinclair, who is also a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School."

Future AI Absolutism Is Breaking Our Brains. The Apocalyptic Future We’re Being Sold Isn’t InevitableSamantha Oltman | The Guardian "Contradictory as they may be, all these arguments and anxieties fit neatly into the overarching message of the people building this technology: AI’s dominance is inevitable. Get on board or you will be left behind. ...[But] the version of AI that we’re being sold doesn’t have to be the version we buy. Nor does it need to be the story we believe in."

Energy Commonwealth Fusion Makes the Physics Case for Its 400 MW ReactorJohn Timmer | Ars Technica "According to our best models, developed using real-world data from multiple tokamaks, ARC should be able to regularly trigger fusion reactions that release more energy than we put into them. But there’s 'working' from a physics perspective, and 'working' from a market perspective. ...the finances are going to be the hardest risk to retire and may require having ARC operate for decades before we have a definitive answer."