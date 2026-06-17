Precise Gene Editing in Early Human Embryos Reignites the ‘Designer Baby’ Debate

Scientists at Columbia University have used a precise gene-editing tool, base editing, to make changes in three disease-linked genes in early-stage human embryos. The goal wasn’t to create pregnancies, but to test the safety and limits of rewriting DNA at the very early stages of life.

The paper, not yet peer reviewed, sparked immediate controversy. Some researchers hailed it as a technical milestone that could one day prevent devastating inherited diseases before birth. Others warned it edges society closer to the prospect of “designer babies”—an idea bioethicists have argued is akin to modern eugenics.

The debate is hardly hypothetical. The work has already attracted commercial interest. New York-based Nucleus Genomics, which screens in vitro fertilization (IVF) embryos for serious genetic disorders, has also developed predictive models for complex traits such as intelligence. The company plans to sponsor future research by study leader Dieter Egli and team.

Critics worry that even experimental advances could fuel demand from wealthy patients while encouraging companies to develop and market embryo-editing technologies, despite unresolved ethical and safety concerns.

Egli argues the findings should be public precisely because these debates are no longer academic curiosity. He has repeatedly called for scientists, regulators, and the public to weigh the pros and cons of editing human embryos. As for clinical use today, his position is unequivocal: “You can’t use it. It’s as clear as day and night,” he told Nature.

Conceptual Shift

Why edit embryos at all?

Cells in an early embryo eventually give rise to every tissue in the body. Correct a harmful mutation at the start of development, and the fix could, in theory, propagate throughout a child’s entire body—and even be passed on to future generations.

The strategy could help in genetic disorders that hamper fetal development or trigger diseases in newborns. For some developmental and metabolic conditions, intervention after birth may already be too late. Even when treatment is possible, gene editors must be able to target various organs, which is an ongoing challenge.

In various efforts, scientists have already repaired disease-causing mutations in mouse embryos and fetuses, including those linked to blood disorders. But mice aren’t humans. Early embryos from the two species repair DNA damage in fundamentally different ways, making it tough to gauge whether a strategy that works in mice will succeed, or prove safe, in people. That uncertainty has fueled interest in testing gene-editing tools directly in human embryos.

Not everyone is on board. International scientific groups have repeatedly called for a temporary ban on editing human embryos, and the practice is illegal in several countries.

That didn’t stop Chinese scientist He Jiankui. In 2018, he announced the birth of gene-edited babies after using a tool called CRISPR-Cas9, claiming the changes would protect them against HIV infection. Global outrage ensued.

By then, years of research had already highlighted CRISPR’s risk. The tool cuts both strands of DNA and relies on the body’s repair machinery to stitch them back together. But the process can go awry, introducing unintended mutations, deleting large chunks of DNA, or altering the wrong locations on the DNA strands altogether. He’s reckless experiment resulted in three years of imprisonment, although he still defends the work.

Subsequent studies only deepened concerns. In some cases, CRISPR editing in human embryos caused extensive genetic damage. In one study, it completely destroyed the chromosome that housed the target gene.

An Imperfect Upgrade

The new study tested a next-generation gene editor designed to overcome some of CRISPR's biggest shortcomings.

Egli and team used an approach called base editing, which rewrites individual DNA letters. Unlike CRISPR, base editing only nicks the DNA strands and is generally thought to be more precise. The technology hit a major milestone last year when it helped cure a baby with a potentially fatal genetic disorder, and earlier lab studies hinted it could also succeed in human embryos.

Working with early-stage embryos, the team edited three genes with the potential to cause illness. In each case, they converted the genetic letter A to G at precise locations. One of the genes, PCSK9, regulates “bad” cholesterol levels. Mutations are associated with a high risk of heart problems. The team's edit was designed to switch off the gene, mirroring strategies already being explored in adults.

The other two targets, HBG1 and HBG2, control production of fetal hemoglobin, an oxygen-carrying protein. The edits made here reflected a natural protective variant that could lessen symptoms in blood disorders, such as sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.