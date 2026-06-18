How to Tame AI’s Voracious Appetite for Energy

This story was originally published by Knowable Magazine.

As I sip coffee in my Berlin apartment and fire a question at Google’s AI chatbot Gemini, it’s easy not to think about the energy it takes to generate a response. Once the signal reaches my router, it whizzes, I assume, through copper wires or fiber-optic cables to one of Google’s data center hubs. Somewhere inside the data center’s labyrinthine halls of stacked processors, my query gets converted into numbers and undergoes billions of computations to determine context and meaning. The answer, once assembled, races back, in the blink of an eye.

Data centers—the beating hearts of the internet, powering everything from email to web searches—have existed for decades, but with the growing popularity of AI to generate text, images, and video, they’re using more energy than ever. According to Google’s own estimates, processing a median-length text prompt with its AI assistant Gemini consumes around 0.24 watt-hours.

These amounts, individually small—0.24 watt-hours is equivalent to watching TV for about nine seconds—are adding up fast. In March 2026, OpenAI estimated that more than 900 million people use its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, every week, tallying billions of queries daily.

The exact amount of electricity consumed by data centers, globally or in the United States, which hosts more than any other nation, isn’t publicly reported by all tech companies, says Eric Masanet of the University of California, Santa Barbara, who researches data center sustainability. But according to the most recent estimates by the International Energy Agency, US data centers guzzled some 224 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2025—more than 5 percent of the country’s electricity use. That’s a significant uptick from an estimated 1.9 percent consumed in 2018, well before the mainstream surge of generative AI.

This electricity use seems set to soar. In the race to secure market leadership for generative AI products, companies like Google, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, and Oracle are investing tens to hundreds of billions of dollars to build AI-focused data centers. Compared to data centers of the pre-AI days that consume, say, 100 megawatts of electricity—enough to power 83,000 homes with average demand—the newcomers are often “hyperscale” and can use a gigawatt or more, or roughly a tenth of the electrical capacity of Los Angeles.

Masanet and other experts have been alarmed to see much of this demand met by plants powered by fossil fuels, such as gas, whose burning releases planet-warming carbon dioxide. A key reason is that data centers are often constructed in places without abundant renewable energy sources like hydropower, geothermal, solar, or wind.

Tech companies often offset emissions by investing in renewable energy elsewhere. But unless those clean energy plants make more energy than the data centers use, this strategy—at best—keeps CO 2 emissions of centers in stasis rather than reducing them to a net of nothing, important for halting global warming. “For every megawatt for which we install fossil fuel power,” Masanet says, “it sets us back on our progress.”

And that’s not considering the resources spent on manufacturing the hardware that fills new data centers, or the impacts on communities living near them, which often suffer from air and noise pollution from gas plants and possible strain on local water resources, which are used to cool the data centers.

Although forecasts for AI’s energy impact remain devilishly tricky, especially since the size of payoffs from investments in AI are uncertain, it’s clear to experts that energy-saving strategies are urgently needed. Without them, according to one 2025 estimate, US data centers could soon be releasing the equivalent of 24 to 44 megatons of CO 2 annually, the latter equivalent to the annual emissions of Norway.

And so computer scientists and engineers are rethinking some of the power-hungry hardware and software that fuel AI. They’re working to develop energy-saving algorithms and processor designs, and carefully considering where, and how, data centers are constructed.

“AI’s energy cost is not an accident: This is basically a product of how our systems are built,” says Fengqi You, an expert in energy systems at Cornell University. But with the right mix of solutions, he says, “we could really reshape the trajectory.”

The Roots of AI’s Energy Problem

To comprehend AI’s energy cost, it helps to understand large language models (LLMs)—the lifeblood of AI text generation tools such as chatbots and AI assistants—specifically, ones based on a design described in 2017 by the machine-learning laboratory Google Brain. This design, transformer architecture, can process text at lightning speed by simultaneously taking each word and weighing its relationship to every other word it sees. It “learns” which words go together by computing how strongly each word relates to all other words in a text, examining each word in many contexts. (A similar design is used for AI image and video generators.)

On a computational level, this happens by converting words or word fragments into numbers and performing additions and multiplications between them. Key to the speed is being able to do these calculations in parallel, made possible by graphic processor units (GPUs)—mostly manufactured by the company Nvidia—originally invented for rapid 3D rendering of imagery during gaming.

The initial training of an LLM, required to learn all these relationships, consumes vast amounts of energy. Because each word it trains on must be weighed against all others in a given chunk of text, the number of computations the model performs—hence the energy required—increases quadratically relative to the length of text (i.e., doubling the length of text quadruples the number of computations). That adds up quickly given that most LLMs are trained on massive swaths of publicly available internet text. Some estimates suggest that training GPT-4—the iteration of ChatGPT that launched in 2023—guzzled between 50 and 60 gigawatt-hours of electricity, enough to power San Francisco for three to four days.

But experts are more worried about the energy costs of using the models to generate data once they’ve been trained, a process called inference. “You train once, then you inference for a billion people in the world,” says Mosharaf Chowdhury, an AI systems expert at the University of Michigan who has been measuring the electricity usage of a handful of large language models that have been made publicly available.

This process is surprisingly inefficient: Each time transformer models generate a word—by selecting the one with the highest probability of following the previous word, given context—they put the query and partially written answer through the model. In doing so, they apply all of the parameters they’ve calculated during training to understand language patterns—which number in the hundreds of billions or even trillions.

“The fact that you have to do a lot of calculations for a single word to be added—that’s a problematic thing,” says Günter Klambauer, an AI expert at Johannes Kepler University in Austria.

Tweaking AI Software to Save Energy

This recognition has triggered interest in smaller language models specialized to specific tasks. These are trained more narrowly, have fewer parameters—say, tens or hundreds of millions—and perform substantially less computation than larger models. In one 2025 paper published by UNESCO, computer scientist Ivana Drobnjak of University College London and colleagues compared energy consumption of Meta’s language model Llama-3.1 with smaller AI models dedicated to particular tasks—ones called DistilBART and t5-small-xsum for summarization, and others for translation or answering questions. When used for their respective tasks, the smaller models consumed more than 90 percent less energy than Llama 3.1 on the same job.

And so computer scientists have been driven to build a similar kind of task specialization into LLMs themselves. In “mixture of expert” models, only particular parts of one big model are activated for certain tasks. These parts “learn to handle different patterns in language,” Drobnjak says.

This is thought to be one reason why R1, an LLM developed by the Chinese company DeepSeek, reportedly consumed significantly less energy than other models (independent experts have raised doubts about those figures). Udit Gupta, an expert in electrical and computer engineering at Cornell Tech, says that LLMs like Gemini or ChatGPT are similarly routing queries to more specialized sub-models. “There’s a lot of work being done on how to assess the complexity of the query or task that’s coming from users and then find the right model,” Gupta says. (While Google spokesperson Ralf Bremer notes that the 0.24 watt-hours currently spent on processing median-length Gemini prompts is already 33 times more efficient than it was back in 2024, some experts suspect that processing queries with an LLM still consumes more energy than an equivalent web search.)

Scientists are also exploring different kinds of LLMs, to break what Klambauer calls the “quadratic curse” of transformer models.

One alternative, called a long short-term memory (LSTM) model, gets around this alarming energy increase by temporarily storing a kind of summary of the prompt that was inputted by the user plus the text generated so far, akin to recalling important plot points instead of an entire movie. That way, it only has to process the summary, rather than all the words in the full text to date, every time it generates a new word. This prevents LSTM’s energy costs from skyrocketing as it responds to a query—using about 50 percent less energy than transformer-type models to process texts of around 8,000 words in length, Klambauer says.

LSTM models were developed in the 1990s but were abandoned because transformers could be trained much faster. But Klambauer says that recent advances have improved the performance of LSTM, now called xLSTM. He’s working with the Austrian startup NXAI to further develop and optimize xLSTM, “because we think it’s worth it for energy efficiency,” he says.

But major tech companies have invested so many years and resources into developing transformer-based models that switching to other models would be costly, says Wolfgang Maaß, an AI and business informatics researcher at the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence. “We have to see whether this becomes as dominant, or whether it finds a niche in the whole market.”

Computing With Wafers and Light

Though experts say the fastest energy savings will come from software tweaks, some are also taking aim at the energy-hungry processing chips that fuel AI computations. Engineers have made chips increasingly efficient over time by packing more computing capacity into individual processors—reducing the energy required to shuttle data between chips that are working together to perform AI computations. Engineers have done this by shrinking the size of transistors—microscopic electrical switches that process data—inside the chips.

But because engineers are reaching the physical limits of how small transistors can be, “we need to think of alternate ideas to improve the designs,” says computer architect Ajay Joshi of the Boston University Photonics Center.