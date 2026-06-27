This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through June 27)

Computing IBM Has Unveiled Chip Technology That Could Help Extend Moore’s Law Another DecadeSophia Chen | MIT Technology Review ($) "To fit more transistors on a chip, engineers across the industry are eyeing a pivot to an approach familiar to urban planners: build up. On Thursday, IBM announced it has created a chip that uses this strategy. The new architecture, known as a nanostack, vertically stacks transistors in two layers on a silicon chip."

Artificial Intelligence AI Is Designing Radio Chips That Humans Couldn’t Even ImagineKaushik Sengupta | IEEE Spectrum "Some of the...chips look more like modern art than circuit layouts. Yet in many cases, the physical prototypes bested state-of-the art circuits in terms of performance. The real achievement, however, is that it took the AI orders of magnitude less time to conceive a working design than it would a human designer."

Science A Dark Dimension Could Link Two of the Universe’s Great UnknownsSteve Nadis | Quanta Magazine "Even though scientists have assumed that dark energy and dark matter 'don’t have anything to do with each other,' said Tim Tait, a particle physicist at the University of California, Irvine, 'you can imagine a case where one influences the other. And it would not be surprising if [they] were manifestations of a kind of unified theory of the dark universe.'"

Biotechnology New Effort Will Get Genome Sequences for Entire Endangered Species ListJohn Timmer | Ars Technica "Over 2,300 plant and animal populations remain on the [endangered species] list, requiring ongoing government intervention. On Thursday, it was announced that all of those species would see their genomes sequenced and tissue samples preserved to aid future conservation efforts."