Scientists Find a Surprising New Way Stress Cascades From Brain to Body
A newly discovered brain-gut-bone marrow highway in mice could inspire strategies to protect immunity from chronic stress.
Image Credit
Uday Mittal on Unsplash
Share
Stress does more than take a toll on mental health. After a particularly taxing week or month, it’s easier to catch a cold and harder to recover. Health issues build up as stress lingers, raising the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and a weakened immune system.
Chronic stress is often treated as an unavoidable part of modern life. While therapy can help people cope, researchers are increasingly asking a deeper question: How do stress signals in the brain ripple through the rest of the body, and can that damage be stopped?
A new study offers one of clearest answers yet. In mice modeling chronic stress, activity dropped in two brain regions governing emotional resilience. By way of a large nerve to the digestive track, the change wiped out a beneficial bacterial strain key to a healthy microbiome.
Without those microbes, the gut produced less of a crucial molecule that helps cells clear damaged proteins and other molecular junk. These effects impacted the bone marrow, where stem cells generate oxygen-carrying blood cells and components of the immune system. Over time, these stem cells dwindled, leaving signs of premature immune aging in stressed mice.
“One surprising finding of our study was that suppression of only two specific brain regions was sufficient to produce many of the hematopoietic [blood stem cell] defects caused by psychological stress,” study author Linjia Jiang at Sun Yat-sen University said in a press release.
By tracing a direct pathway from brain to gut microbiome and bone marrow, the results could inspire new ways to blunt the biological toll of stress, from targeted probiotics to non-invasive brain stimulation.
Three-Piece Puzzle
De-stressing has become synonymous with self-care. Whether it’s work, family obligations, or a stream of notifications stressing you out, escaping into a good book or a walk in the woods feels like a deep mental exhale.
Stress has its perks. A product of the “fight-or-flight” response, it activates the sympathetic nervous system, a kind of highway connecting brain and body. In extreme cold, the system redirects blood from the skin to vital organs and temporarily slows digestion to prioritize muscles during a marathon. Brief bursts of stress aren’t detrimental. They’re an evolutionary survival hack.
But chronic stress is another story. Decades of research have found that prolonged or repeated mental strain disrupts brain activity and increases the vulnerability to a range of diseases. This is largely related to stress hormones released by the brain. But direct electrical signals traveling to the gut—which is often nicknamed the “second brain”—may also play a major role.
The garden of microbes in our gut roughly matches the number of cells in the body. These bacteria regulate digestion, metabolism, and immunity. They also communicate with the brain. When the ecosystem falls out of balance, it contributes to conditions ranging from diabetes to brain disease.
These beneficial effects can be traced to chemicals gut microbes manufacture. Lactobacillus reuteri, for example, boosts production of spermidine, a molecule that helps cells and tissues clear toxic debris. The process, called autophagy, is essential for the maintenance of healthy tissues but declines with age.
Stress also makes blood stem cells less resilient. Studies have linked prolonged stress to shortened telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, and an accumulation of senescent “zombie” cells. Both are hallmarks of accelerated biological aging.
The brain, gut microbiome, and bone marrow all respond to chronic stress. The new study aimed to find out if they’re connected.
Be Part of the Future
Sign up to receive top stories about groundbreaking technologies and visionary thinkers from SingularityHub.
Chain Reaction
To trace how chronic stress ages the body, the team tested four mouse models. Some experienced mild nerve injury. Others faced subtle disruptions to their daily routines, such as lights switching on earlier than expected or their home cages gently rocking at unpredictable times.
The changes put the mice on edge based on established behavioral tests. Mapping brain activity, the team zeroed in on two regions that consistently quieted. One, the medial prefrontal cortex, orchestrates executive control, or the ability to keep ideas in mind while reaching towards a goal. The other, the periaqueductal grey, coordinates attention to potential threats.
As activity decreased in both regions, blood stem cells struggled to divide and replenish immune cells. Inflammation and other toxic pathways flared up, and the cells developed molecular signatures similar to those seen in much older animals. Silencing either brain region with genetic tools reproduced many of the same symptoms, suggesting neural changes are a cause, not just a correlation.
But how was the brain communicating with the bone marrow? The answer lay in the gut microbiome.
Comparing the levels of chemicals surrounding the bone marrow in stressed and unstressed mice, the team zeroed in on spermidine. The molecule is made by gut bacteria and boosts autophagy, a process that’s linked to healthy aging.
Spermidine levels plummeted in stressed mice due to the loss of Lactobacillus reuteri, a beneficial strain of bacteria in the gut ecosystem that supports spermidine production. Stress-related nerve signals from the brain depleted these microbes, which caused spermidine levels to collapse and leaves blood stem cells unable to maintain themselves.
In another test, transplanting gut microbes from a stressed mouse into a happy-go-lucky mouse triggered early blood stem cell aging in the recipient—even though it didn’t experience stress itself. The results strengthen the case that the gut microbiome is a major link between the brain and bone marrow.
Rather than stress hormones, the pathway seems largely driven by electrical signals traveling from stress-sensitive brain regions to the gut. This means targeted brain stimulation could interrupt the cascade. Supplementing Lactobacillus reuteri as a probiotic or directly providing spermidine in a pill may also restore the missing molecule and slow blood stem cell aging.
This is just speculation though. Stress is deeply personal, and mice can’t capture the entire human experience. The team is now investigating whether the same brain circuits operate in people and if targeting this brain-gut-bone marrow axis can benefit the immune system.
“Our findings raise the possibility that managing psychological stress may not only improve mental well-being but also help preserve immune function and promote healthy aging,” said Jiang.
Dr. Shelly Xuelai Fan is a neuroscientist-turned-science-writer. She's fascinated with research about the brain, AI, longevity, biotech, and especially their intersection. As a digital nomad, she enjoys exploring new cultures, local foods, and the great outdoors.
Related Articles
How the Bilingual Brain Switches Languages With Ease
Woman With Alzheimer’s Shows Striking Improvement After Taking Magic Mushrooms
Can Psychedelics Reboot Aging Brains? We’re About to Find Out
How the Bilingual Brain Switches Languages With Ease
Woman With Alzheimer’s Shows Striking Improvement After Taking Magic Mushrooms
Can Psychedelics Reboot Aging Brains? We’re About to Find Out
What we’re reading