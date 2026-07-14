Scientists Find a Surprising New Way Stress Cascades From Brain to Body

Stress does more than take a toll on mental health. After a particularly taxing week or month, it’s easier to catch a cold and harder to recover. Health issues build up as stress lingers, raising the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and a weakened immune system.

Chronic stress is often treated as an unavoidable part of modern life. While therapy can help people cope, researchers are increasingly asking a deeper question: How do stress signals in the brain ripple through the rest of the body, and can that damage be stopped?

A new study offers one of clearest answers yet. In mice modeling chronic stress, activity dropped in two brain regions governing emotional resilience. By way of a large nerve to the digestive track, the change wiped out a beneficial bacterial strain key to a healthy microbiome.

Without those microbes, the gut produced less of a crucial molecule that helps cells clear damaged proteins and other molecular junk. These effects impacted the bone marrow, where stem cells generate oxygen-carrying blood cells and components of the immune system. Over time, these stem cells dwindled, leaving signs of premature immune aging in stressed mice.

“One surprising finding of our study was that suppression of only two specific brain regions was sufficient to produce many of the hematopoietic [blood stem cell] defects caused by psychological stress,” study author Linjia Jiang at Sun Yat-sen University said in a press release.

By tracing a direct pathway from brain to gut microbiome and bone marrow, the results could inspire new ways to blunt the biological toll of stress, from targeted probiotics to non-invasive brain stimulation.

Three-Piece Puzzle

De-stressing has become synonymous with self-care. Whether it’s work, family obligations, or a stream of notifications stressing you out, escaping into a good book or a walk in the woods feels like a deep mental exhale.

Stress has its perks. A product of the “fight-or-flight” response, it activates the sympathetic nervous system, a kind of highway connecting brain and body. In extreme cold, the system redirects blood from the skin to vital organs and temporarily slows digestion to prioritize muscles during a marathon. Brief bursts of stress aren’t detrimental. They’re an evolutionary survival hack.

But chronic stress is another story. Decades of research have found that prolonged or repeated mental strain disrupts brain activity and increases the vulnerability to a range of diseases. This is largely related to stress hormones released by the brain. But direct electrical signals traveling to the gut—which is often nicknamed the “second brain”—may also play a major role.

The garden of microbes in our gut roughly matches the number of cells in the body. These bacteria regulate digestion, metabolism, and immunity. They also communicate with the brain. When the ecosystem falls out of balance, it contributes to conditions ranging from diabetes to brain disease.

These beneficial effects can be traced to chemicals gut microbes manufacture. Lactobacillus reuteri, for example, boosts production of spermidine, a molecule that helps cells and tissues clear toxic debris. The process, called autophagy, is essential for the maintenance of healthy tissues but declines with age.

Stress also makes blood stem cells less resilient. Studies have linked prolonged stress to shortened telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, and an accumulation of senescent “zombie” cells. Both are hallmarks of accelerated biological aging.

The brain, gut microbiome, and bone marrow all respond to chronic stress. The new study aimed to find out if they’re connected.