Scientists Are Designing CRISPR Gene Editors With AI

Gene editing is like a molecular meet cute. When protein “scissors” dock onto the intended gene, even a tiny slip—no more than the width of a hydrogen atom—can ruin the connection, and the protein may latch onto similar DNA sequences nearby. In a rom-com, a missed connection means heartbreak; in gene therapy, it can trigger dangerous off-target effects.

Now, AI is playing matchmaker.

In one recent study, researchers used AI to engineer more faithful gene-editing scissors with higher fidelity than previous versions. In another, AI designed scissors from scratch. Although the synthetic proteins are markedly different than their natural counterparts, they successfully edited genes in cells from multiple species.

The studies expand protein design. “The ability to customize the molecular geometry of genome editors will drive progress towards safer and more efficient therapies,” wrote Hoi Yee Chu and Alan Wong at the University of Hong Kong, who were not involved in either study.

Scientists still need to test the new molecular scissors inside the body. Meanwhile, they’ll continue searching for natural gene editors they can both employ and use to train AI.

Long Road to Precision

There’s no doubt CRISPR has transformed biology.

From blood disorders to inherited blindness and high cholesterol, the gene editor has gone from academic curiosity to a therapeutic powerhouse in just over a decade. Researchers and doctors are also using it to engineer immune cells that recognize and attack once untreatable cancers.

But it’s not all roses: CRISPR doesn’t always edit the right gene.

The gene editor’s protein scissors, called nucleases, are steered to a DNA sequence by a fragment of guide RNA. Once the arrive, the scissors cut the DNA and change the genome.

CRISPR was first used to inactivate target genes. A more sophisticated version, called base editing, can handle single DNA letter swaps. Yet precision is still a hurdle. Early CRISPR was even branded “genetic vandalism” for straying away from its intended target and making unpredictable genome-wide changes. Another problem is called bystander editing. This is when the tool alters neighboring DNA letters that weren’t supposed to be changed. Even a handful of unintended edits could undermine treatment.

Making CRISPR more precise is something of a holy grail. But nucleases are intricate molecular machines, and even small changes to a few critical building blocks can cripple them. To improve the proteins, studies have subtly altered existing nucleases and screened variants to surface versions that have better specificity without sacrificing activity, a tradeoff that has long plagued the field.

Both approaches are tedious and slow. And because they begin with natural enzymes, they explore only a tiny fraction of the protein designs that might actually work.

“What remains unclear is which amino-acid residues [protein building blocks] in Cas9 can be further engineered to maximize fidelity—that is, to ensure that the enzyme cleaves the genome at the correct site and makes the intended edit,” wrote Chu and Wong.