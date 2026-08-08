This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through August 8)

Future Should AI Labs Be Treated Like the Owners of Dangerous Animals?Staff | The Economist ($) "Gabe Weil of the Institute for Law and AI, in Massachusetts, proposes a system of strict liability. As with rules around keeping wild animals, it would assume that any harm is always the fault of the party carrying out the risky activity."

Tech Google Overhauls AI Leadership as Longtime Chief Scientist Joins Wave of ExitsMeghan Bobrowsky | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Demis Hassabis is stepping down as chief executive of Google DeepMind to become chairman and chief scientist, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a post on X. Google DeepMind technology chief Koray Kavukcuoglu is taking on responsibility for all AI-model development, and Jeff Dean, Google’s current chief scientist, is leaving with three other company veterans to co-found a new AI startup."

Biotechnology Gene-Edited Puppies Will Melt Your Heart—but Won’t Trigger Your AllergiesEmily Mullin | Wired ($) "Bailey and Alfie are two young beagles that can do tricks like any other dog, but they lack the protein that causes sniffles. They’re the culmination of years of work at Kindred Companion Sciences, a biotech company [Matt] Walker founded in 2020 that emerged from stealth this week with the two pups in tow."

Biotechnology Large Genome Models Used to Design New VirusesJohn Timmer | Ars Technica "This isn’t science fiction—all the viruses the models created are closely related to an existing virus. But they do have some distinct features that would be challenging to evolve. And the researchers who did the work, based at Stanford University, suggest we may want to start thinking now about preparing for the potential that someone could develop a related AI that can design a virus that targets vertebrates."

Future Why Is Anthropic Destroying Books?Kathryn James | The Guardian "We should worry that Anthropic decided it was easier to scan and destroy physical books than to deal with the 'legal/practice/business slog.' We should worry that the current understanding of fair use allowed Anthropic to decide that it was easier to buy and destroy 'all the books in the world' than to pay the creators of those works."