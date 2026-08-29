This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through August 29)

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Is Developing a ‘Persistent’ AI AgentMaxwell Zeff | Wired ($) "In recently aired podcasts, interviews, and private investor meetings, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described his desire to turn ChatGPT into a proactive, always-on AI agent. ...'There’s like a single product which is: I need to ask the AI something,' Altman said on a recent episode of David Senra’s podcast. 'Eventually, maybe the AI should proactively offer me things.'"

Robotics I Saw the Future of AI in a Robot That Can Learn on the SpotWill Knight | Wired ($) "I visited the Cambridge, Massachusetts, offices of a startup called Generalist AI, where I watched robot arms perform simple chores like stacking cups, putting blocks into bowls, and the like. I was astonished by how quickly they figured things out—it was reminiscent of a flesh-and-blood person. The arms mastered a range of tasks after ingesting a short, instructional video and, most impressively, no specific training for a given task."

Future Fully Autonomous Russian Drone Kills Three UkrainiansBrendan Ruberry | Semafor "Though AI has often been used in the final stages of human-planned strikes, the reported incident crosses a dangerous threshold, analysts said, leaving machines to interpret the laws of war and to determine what constitutes a legitimate target. 'This is a risk for the whole world,' a Ukrainian commander said. 'In a few years, we will be living in a Terminator movie.'"

Biotechnology Researchers Get Two Genetic Codes to Work at the Same TimeJohn Timmer | Ars Technica "Now, researchers have found a way to operate two separate genetic codes simultaneously, avoiding the need to do any work to compensate for altering the code that every protein in a cell relies on. They didn’t test it in an actual cell, and it might cause some problems there. But it’s a creative solution that should accelerate some synthetic biology work."

Biotechnology An Experimental Single-Time Treatment Slashed Cholesterol for a YearCarolyn Y. Johnson | The New York Times ($) "The results highlight the potential to treat even common diseases by altering people’s genes. In the small study, which followed only 15 patients, participants who got the highest dose saw their cholesterol levels plunge by half—and stay that way for a year. "

Space The Floodgates Are Open After Another Chinese Company Lands a Reusable RocketStephen Clark | Ars Technica "It has been a little more than a month since China recovered an orbital-class rocket booster for the first time. A second launch operator accomplished a similar feat Tuesday in another sign of China’s growing launch capability. It took 10 years for a second US launch company, Blue Origin, to propulsively land an orbital-class booster after SpaceX did it with the Falcon 9 rocket in 2015."

Biotechnology A Startup Claims It’s Found a Drug to Make Your Blood YoungAntonio Regalado | MIT Technology Review ($) "The quest has been to find practical ways to mimic [the benefits of replacing old blood with young blood observed in lab mice]. And that is something [Irina] Conboy says she’s now achieved by hitting on a combination of two existing drugs that produce youthful effects—but without the need for any bodily fluid exchange."