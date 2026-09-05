This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through September 5)

Computing Why Everyone in Quantum Computing Is Buzzing About Google’s Move Into ‘Neutral Atoms’Adam Bluestein | Fast Company "Google’s interest sends a clear signal: Neutral atom quantum computing has arrived. And while it may not replace superconducting as the leading approach, the technology is primed to be a key player in the race to quantum utility, the threshold where the value of quantum computers finally eclipses the cost of running them."

Biotechnology A Transplanted Pig Kidney Is Still Working After a Record-Setting 9 Months in a PatientEmily Mullin | Wired ($) "While they wait [for a kidney transplant], patients often need dialysis, in which a person’s blood vessels are hooked up to a machine that removes excess fluid and waste from the bloodstream. Dialysis typically requires four-hour sessions three times a week and can damage blood vessels over time, making the procedure hard on the body. Pig kidneys could offer an alternative until a human organ is available."

Future The Singularity Is Not What It SeemsMatteo Wong and Charlie Warzel | The Atlantic ($) "This singularity isn’t coming at the hands of a higher form of intelligence. Nothing about this technology is inevitable. It is thrilling, terrifying, and ultimately convenient to assign agency and then blame to machines. But today’s chaos was not 'injected into the system' by technology, as [Sam] Altman wrote more than a decade ago; the destruction is the system. It’s not God in the machine; it’s us."

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Technique in ‘Astra’ Model Sparks Security ConcernsAmir Efrati, Stephanie Palazzolo, and Rocket Drew | The Information ($) "OpenAI says its forthcoming AI model Astra marks a step up in capabilities such as coding and operating applications on a computer. But an innovative technique that improved the model’s performance also means that the model, and others like it, will reveal less of their 'thinking,' making them harder to monitor for signs of bad behavior, according to a person with knowledge of Astra’s development."

Biotechnology How Engineered Microbes Could Help Feed the World’s CropsCasey Crownhart | MIT Technology Review ($)` "It’s difficult to engineer microbes that can reliably provide nitrogen for crops while also thriving themselves. A startup called Switch Bioworks is taking a new approach that essentially allows microbes to establish themselves and grow into healthy colonies before shifting into nitrogen-producing mode. 'We have to reinvent fertilizer,' says Tim Schnabel, the company’s founder and CEO."