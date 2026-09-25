Earlier this month, artificial intelligence researcher Jacob Coxon resigned from Anthropic after just four months. In an announcement on X, he stated: "The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade."

A senior member of Anthropic’s staff, Evan Hubinger, actually agreed with Coxon, adding he personally thinks the chance of this happening in the next decade is more than 10 percent.

Understandably, these statements made waves. There’s now lots of talk about slowing down AI research and increasing “human control” over the technology.

But how exactly might AI kill us all? There’s no shortage of fantastical scenarios, and most of them involve the concept of “superintelligent” AI—that is, AI that’s more capable than humans.

I’ve distilled these scenarios down to the top five, ordering them roughly from most vague to most precise. And I’d argue the list is also ordered from least probable to most probable.

1. We’ll Never Know

AI doomers often justify their concerns by means of an annoying catch-22 paradox: how can we possibly imagine what a superintelligence might do to take out less intelligent beings like us?

We’d have to be superintelligent to predict what a superintelligence would be able to do. It’s like asking your family dog to imagine thermonuclear war.

The good news here is that superintelligence is still perhaps some distance away. Current AI models are really good at solving particular problems, but that’s not the same as being more intelligent than a human in all domains.

However, AI did recently solve one of the seven most challenging maths problems known. It’s apparently closing in on others, which might leave you feeling less optimistic here.

2. Paperclips

A superintelligent AI would likely be extraordinarily competent at achieving its goals. But it might be indifferent to human survival.

A classic example of such indifference comes from Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom’s imagined superintelligent AI that’s been designed to optimize paperclip production. To produce its preferred form of office supplies, it quickly converts all available matter—including humans, planets and stars—into paperclips.

What we have here is the perfect execution of improperly specified objectives. The AI doesn’t hate humanity; it simply recognizes we’re composed of atoms that could be better utilized for paperclips. It’s not personal.

The good news here is that this scenario confuses intelligence with power. A superintelligent AI doesn’t necessarily have the power to achieve its goals. Turning the planet into paperclip factories would require planning permissions.

Even if it got the permissions, building too many paperclip factories would lead to inevitable public outcry. Interest groups would block the proceedings in the courts. Environmental activists would block the bulldozers.

There’s a lot of friction in the world that prevents even the very intelligent from imposing their will on the rest of us. In fact, you could think of data centers as a current embodiment of the theoretical paperclip scenario. And humans are increasingly pushing back against turning the planet over to data centers.

3. Bioweapons

Humanity could be killed by a superintelligent AI making and releasing some dangerous new bioweapon into the atmosphere. This is, in fact, one outcome of the AI 2027 scenario by the AI Futures Project, a non-profit dedicated to forecasting the impacts of advanced AI.

This risk was made more concrete last month, when researchers at Stanford University announced they’d used a genetic language AI model to synthesize 16 new viruses.

Worryingly, they just sent the genetic sequences off to a mail-order lab and it sent the viruses back in test tubes. The whole experiment cost a couple of hundred thousand dollars at most.