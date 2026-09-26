This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through September 26)

Tech The AI Build-Out Is Becoming the Biggest Economic Bet in US HistoryKonrad Putzier and Justin Lahart | The Wall Street Journal ($) "The AI build-out is on track to become the biggest economic bet in US history, dwarfing the investments made to fund other huge US infrastructure projects such as the railroads, the highway system, and the plumbing for the internet. Total investment in data centers and related artificial-intelligence infrastructure is projected to total $10.3 trillion from 2025 to 2032, according to new estimates by economist Stijn van Nieuwerburgh published by the Brookings Institution."

Tech Businesses Still Don’t See AI Returns, Consulting Exec SaysLaura Bratton and Kevin McLaughlin | The Information ($) "[Ernst and Young executive Dan] Diaso said that spending on AI now is still 'based on enthusiasm as opposed to that evidence.' He said only one in 10 of EY’s clients can 'actually show where the ROI is happening' in their income statements.'"

Computing Google’s First Suncatcher Orbital Data Center Test Launches October 1Ryan Whitwam | Ars Technica "The satellite, dubbed MVP, is about the size of a refrigerator. Inside, it has four of Google’s custom TPU AI accelerators, which are used to train AI models and run inference to generate tokens for AI workloads. On Earth, a data center will run thousands of these chips, which consume massive amounts of power—one of the reasons putting solar-powered AI hardware in space is so attractive."

Future AI Hallucination of Chinese Nuclear Components Almost Led to US Military AttackKyle Orland | Ars Technica "The US military was preparing to intercept and board the ship, with air support, before officials discovered a chatbot used in generating the report had 'inaccurately identified the material the ship was carrying.' One source told CNN the AI-powered fiasco 'almost started a war.'"

Computing VR Headsets Are So CookedJames Pero | Gizmodo "In case you missed it, Meta took the wraps off new VR hardware—a pair of glasses tethered to a compute puck—and, having tried it myself, the promise feels real. It’s good news for the future of VR and anyone who cares about it. It’s bad news for one unlikely bystander—VR headsets."