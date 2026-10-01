Star Catcher Is About to Beam Power Between Two Satellites for the First Time

Ambitious plans for orbital data centers and factories face a major problem—getting enough power. A startup will soon test a new fix by transmitting power from one spacecraft to another using lasers.

Satellites typically rely on solar panels and batteries for power, but strict weight budgets restrict how much hardware they can bring with them. That’s becoming more of a problem as companies pursue power-hungry activities in space like AI and manufacturing.

Florida-based Star Catcher thinks the solution is to set up an “orbital power grid” using satellites to gather solar energy, convert it into laser light, and beam it to other spacecraft. Earlier today, the company launched a prototype designed to test the idea by transmitting power to another free-flying spacecraft for the first time.

“Every major application driving the space economy—from real-time national security intelligence to AI-powered orbital computing and Earth observation—is limited by power,” Andrew Rush, Star Catcher’s cofounder and CEO, said in a press release. “

“We are closer to activating an orbital power grid than most can imagine; flying this prototype in only two years is meaningful evidence of the capability of our team and what’s to come.”

The company’s satellites, which it calls “power nodes,” are designed to concentrate diffuse sunlight with an array of lenses and convert it into laser beams that can be pointed at other spacecraft.

The light is also transformed into wavelengths that maximize transmission efficiency and can be easily turned into power by solar panels already commonly used on satellites. The company claims this will allow satellites to generate up to 10 times more power than when using standard sunlight, no modifications or upgrades needed.

As well as keeping older spacecraft, whose panels and batteries have degraded, operational longer, the technology could also allow manufacturers to fit smaller batteries and solar panels on new satellites, leaving more space for other hardware.

That’s the idea at least. The company has already tested key parts of its technology stack, including beaming a record-breaking 1.1 kilowatts to solar panels at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in 2025, followed by a space-based test of its satellite tracking software later the same year.