The Oldest Living Land Animal Is 194. DNA May Now Reveal the Secret to His Longevity.

Getting a DNA sample is simple. Rub a Q-tip a few times inside your cheek, and voilà.

Not so with a 400-pound Aldabra giant tortoise. At the age of roughly 194, Jonathan is the oldest known living land animal on Earth. He’s spent most of his life lounging on the manicured lawns of the governor’s residence on the island of St. Helena, where he arrived as an adult. Though blinded by cataracts, Jonathan still chows down on grub and has excellent hearing.

Even among long-lived tortoises, Jonathan is exceptional. He’s lived around a century longer than others of his kind. Now, thanks to his DNA, an intrepid team of scientists may know why.

Jonathan (left) arrived in St. Helena in 1882, around the time of this photograph. Image Credit: A.L. Innes

Getting a sample was tricky and dangerous. Jonathan’s veterinarian, Joe Hollins, lured him in with fresh greens, then quickly wedged his mouth open to scrape cells from inside his cheek. The tortoise tolerated the unusual procedure for only a few seconds. Any longer, and Hollins might have faced the wrath of Jonathan’s razor-sharp beak.

But the maneuver paid off. After sequencing the sample, the team found that Jonathan’s genome was better maintained compared to tortoises roughly a century younger.

As animals age, their DNA accumulates mutations. Telomeres, the protective end caps of chromosomes, shrink. Chemical tags that control which genes are turned on or off also go awry, straying from their normal patterns and settling on unexpected spots across the genome.

For study author Stephen Clark, founder of the nonprofit Kallel Foundation, this growing disorganization, called entropy, is central to aging. Yet Jonathan has weathered plenty of biological wear and tear despite his advanced age.

"Nature has already solved the puzzle of aging in remarkable ways, and Jonathan’s genome provides a blueprint for cellular resilience," said Clark in a press release.

Aging Outliers

Animal research has given us clues to how we might live healthier, longer lives.

At one end of the spectrum are short-lived creatures. Studies of lowly roundworms and fruit flies—often squished or swatted—have uncovered genes and molecular pathways that let cells sense nutrients, withstand stress, and clear cellular waste. These processes falter with age.

At the other extreme are animals that seemingly don’t age. Take the hydra, a tiny, carnivorous jellyfish-like animal. In long-term studies, some species showed no detectable rise in mortality or lower reproduction with age and retained the ability to regenerate after severe injuries. Their “immortality” may come from a steady supply of stem cells and resilience against senescent cells that no longer work properly.

Naked mole rats have also caught scientists’ attention. These nearly hairless rodents can live more than 30 years, roughly 10 times longer than a mouse of similar size. They resist many types of cancer, maintain strong hearts and muscle mass into old age, and rarely develop Alzheimer’s disease, even with toxic protein buildup. By studying these animals’ genetics, scientists have discovered ways they preserve gene expression machinery and maintain protein stability as the clock ticks on.

Tortoises offered more inspiration. In 2019, scientists sequenced the genome of Lonesome George, the last known Pinta Island giant tortoise, who died at an estimated 100 years old. His genome revealed beneficial adaptations in DNA repair, immune function, and inflammation. A subsequent study comparing multiple turtle lineages found shared genetic changes associated with cellular resiliency against stress and cancer protection.

“Each of these long-lived species has some kind of special trick,” biologist Steve Austad at the University of Alabama at Birmingham told The New York Times. “And some of those may turn out to be relevant to human aging.”

But as the oldest land creature, Jonathan is irreplaceable. Hidden in his DNA may be another set of tricks for keeping cells, and maybe the entire body, functioning for longer.