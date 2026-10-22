This AI Model Designs Enzymes With Atomic Precision

The protein universe is about to get bigger.

Scientists can now use AI to build proteins never before seen in nature. These designer proteins may become therapeutics, environmental sensors, or even the building blocks of synthetic life.

Despite enormous potential, however, AI tools still struggle to design complex proteins, like enzymes, from scratch. Unlike small proteins or peptide binders that disrupt cellular signaling, enzymes are shape shifters with a catalytic core. Getting the right shape is only half of the battle. The components must also quickly move, align, and interact at just the right moment.

But effective AI-designed enzymes may be here soon. This month, Nobel laureate David Baker’s lab at the University of Washington unveiled two types of AI-designed proteases. Proteases are like molecular scissors that cut other proteins at specific sites. The enzymes are notoriously tough to engineer, but designer versions could be made into powerful medications.

In test tubes, Baker’s synthetic scissors chopped up proteins associated with Alzheimer’s and ALS, a common motor disease. In cells, they acted like switches for inflammation-related proteins, activating them only after a precise snip and, in turn, changing how the cells behaved.

The findings open the door to destroying disease-related proteins long considered undruggable. “Proteases are just the beginning,” said study author Anqi Chen in a press release.

There’s another reason for optimism too.

In a separate paper, the Baker lab introduced RFdiffusion3, the lab’s latest generative AI model for protein design. Rather than mainly working at the level of amino acids, the tool zooms in on individual atoms, giving scientists finer control over their synthetic creations.

“The field is maturing from predicting and accurately building protein shapes and interactions to designing machinery that physically changes matter at the atomic level, in targeted and programmable ways,” said Baker in the press release.

Tailor-Made

Proteins are finicky things. Strings of molecules called amino acids twist into helices and sheets, then fold into intricate 3D shapes.

Not all amino acids are built the same. Some are relatively sleek; others sport sprawling branches called side chains. These branches influence how proteins fold and interact with their surroundings, affecting how drugs rev up or dampen their activity or change DNA and RNA behavior. Add in a protein’s ability to change shape and engineering one to behave predicably seems like an impossible dream.

With generative AI, the dream is becoming reality. Algorithms are expanding the protein universe, allowing scientists to engineer smaller or wholly new gene-editing tools, for example, or tiny antibodies that fight viruses or serve as antidotes to snake venom.

Enzymes, however, are tougher to crack. Many enzymes orchestrate an intricate dance between metals, target molecules, and other ingredients—such as water—to make a reaction happen. Any hiccups can torpedo the whole process.

Take proteases. These molecular scissors sever the chemical connections linking amino acids. Their core does the cutting, while other parts orient them so they dock to the target or otherwise control activity.

In two new studies, the Baker lab team designed two proteases. One, a zinc protease, uses a metal to drive the reaction. The other, a cysteine protease, forms a vulnerable chemical intermediate with the target, making the bond easier to break. Both strategies depend on getting specific amino acids into precise positions.

The team took inspiration from existing enzymes found in a crayfish’s digestive system and in yeast. With RFdiffusion2, their in-house design tool, the researchers built new protein backbones around each enzyme’s catalytic core to help it dock to the target. They used AI tools to select the best amino acids and built the protein around those structural constraints.

After repeating the process dozens of times, the team turned to AlphaFold3 to predict the resulting structures. Most looked nothing like known proteins, suggesting the AI wasn’t simply borrowing nature’s existing blueprints.