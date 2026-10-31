This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through October 31)
Every week, we scour the web for important, insightful, and fascinating stories in science and technology.
Image Credit
A vast cosmic web of gas and dust in the early universe / Oliver Zier, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian
Share
Artificial Intelligence
Mistral Says Its AI Model ‘Le Chonk’ Has Leapfrogged China in the Open-Weight RaceJoel Khalili | Wired ($)
"Mistral now says Le Chonk is the 'world’s best' open-weight model for automated coding and cybersecurity. The advances, Mistral says, were made possible by feeding the model increasingly difficult cybersecurity and coding problems, which allowed the trillion-parameter Le Chonk to match or surpass models from leading Chinese labs like DeepSeek and Z.ai."
Tech
AI Delivers ‘Zero Financial Payoff’ to Most Companies, Apollo Economist SaysAnthony Ha | TechCrunch
"Apollo’s Torsten Slok focuses on what he calls the S&P 493—the S&P 500, minus Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla—finding that profit margins and revenue per worker appear to be flat, with no evidence that AI is improving productivity. ...'AI may be a great calculator, but in business, intelligence is mostly judgment,' he wrote."
Artificial Intelligence
An AI Breakthrough Has Made Decades of Computer Science Research ‘Irrelevant’Isabella Ward | Wired ($)
"For centuries, science has advanced through making hypotheses and proving them wrong. It also isn’t unusual for an academic to be scooped or have their work otherwise undercut by another research group. But AI has accelerated this, obliterating whole research programs and spooking researchers in specific fields of math and science who wonder where they stand now that machines can outperform them."
Computing
Binance’s $6.3 Billion Hack Is Just the Start of a Risky New EraDavid Yaffe-Bellany and Dustin Volz | The New York Times ($)
"Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, set an unwanted record on Thursday, losing $6.3 billion to hackers in an eye-popping attack that highlighted the deep vulnerabilities in crypto’s financial infrastructure. For years, the industry has struggled to prevent thefts. Now, the risks are growing even more extreme as attackers use artificial intelligence and other advanced techniques to steal funds and quickly launder them, crypto analysts and security experts said.
Computing
Google’s First Data Center Satellite Is Online and Writing PoetryTim Fernholz | TechCrunch
"Google Suncatcher’s prototype space data center is online and communicating with the ground after launching earlier this month alongside more than 100 other spacecraft on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite, which carries four Google Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and generates up to 1 kW of electricity, is intended to pave the way for future networks of close-flying satellites performing large inference workloads in orbit."
Future
'No Human at the Helm': Delaware Plan Would Let AI Agents Run Entire BusinessesJon Brodkin | Ars Technica
"'An AIC may have any lawful purpose, regardless of whether for profit, except for the business of banking,' according to a draft bill that may be submitted to the Delaware State Legislature. The draft bill says AI agents could be 'designated to manage the business and affairs, and to conduct the business, of the AIC.' The bill proposes a 'regulatory sandbox' that would exist for 30 months to test the idea."
Robotics
Kodiak Lands First Commercial Deal to Supply Driverless Trucks for Public HighwaysKirsten Korosec | TechCrunch
"It’s the company’s first binding commercial deal for driverless big rigs that will run on public highways. The contract, announced Wednesday, comes just ahead of Kodiak’s next big milestone: pulling human safety operators out of the cab to begin operating a driverless highway service in December. The company, which went public in September 2025, plans to launch that service by carrying goods for Ikea on Interstate 45 between Dallas and Houston."
Be Part of the Future
Sign up to receive top stories about groundbreaking technologies and visionary thinkers from SingularityHub.
Science
Gaze at the Cosmic Dawn in Dizzying DetailKatrina Miller | The New York Times ($)
"A set of sweeping visualizations released on Sunday offers one of the most detailed simulations yet of what was happening at the dawn of our universe. The imagery charts a churning mix of dark matter and the hot, gaseous hydrogen and helium that was pervasive across the early cosmos as it evolved, between 50 million and 2 billion years after the Big Bang."
Energy
How Beta Technologies Is Clearing the Runway for Electric FlightTom Clynes | IEEE Spectrum
"The promise of lower operating costs and cleaner flight has pushed electric aircraft from a fringe experiment to one of the aviation industry’s most closely watched frontiers. After years of renderings, prototypes, and overly optimistic timetables, companies are now flying full-size aircraft, submitting hardware to regulators for certification, building factories, and testing routes with prospective customers."
Tech
These Tiny Trackers Were Designed to Be Light Enough for a ButterflyHunter Schwarz | Fast Company
"To build a device tiny and light enough for a monarch butterfly, designers had to make the smallest wildlife tracking device on the planet. A tiny tiny transmitter for butterflies designed by the New Jersey-based Cellular Tracking Technologies (CTT) is called the BlūMorpho. It’s just three-and-a-half centimeters (1.4 inches) long, weighs about as much as a grain of rice, and works without a battery."
Tech
Please Let the Internet DieMiles Klee | Wired ($)
"Any rational observer can admit that the current iteration of the web—and the social fabric woven there—is not what they signed up for. ...Wouldn’t it be liberating, then, to actually deny our attention to astroturfed outrage, engineered virality, and influencer sponcon? To let the mainstream digital economies propped up by AI-enabled surveillance finally fall to ruin? ...Leaving their platforms for dead might be the last lever of power available to the masses."
Related Articles
AI May Quickly Generate Ideas—but Teams of People Are Still More Creative
CRISPR Prime Editing Rewrites DNA in the Human Body for the First Time
Study Could Help Explain Why Colder Body Temperature Extends Lifespan in Many Species
AI May Quickly Generate Ideas—but Teams of People Are Still More Creative
CRISPR Prime Editing Rewrites DNA in the Human Body for the First Time
Study Could Help Explain Why Colder Body Temperature Extends Lifespan in Many Species
What we’re reading