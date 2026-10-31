This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through October 31)

Artificial Intelligence Mistral Says Its AI Model ‘Le Chonk’ Has Leapfrogged China in the Open-Weight RaceJoel Khalili | Wired ($) "Mistral now says Le Chonk is the 'world’s best' open-weight model for automated coding and cybersecurity. The advances, Mistral says, were made possible by feeding the model increasingly difficult cybersecurity and coding problems, which allowed the trillion-parameter Le Chonk to match or surpass models from leading Chinese labs like DeepSeek and Z.ai."

Tech AI Delivers ‘Zero Financial Payoff’ to Most Companies, Apollo Economist SaysAnthony Ha | TechCrunch "Apollo’s Torsten Slok focuses on what he calls the S&P 493—the S&P 500, minus Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla—finding that profit margins and revenue per worker appear to be flat, with no evidence that AI is improving productivity. ...'AI may be a great calculator, but in business, intelligence is mostly judgment,' he wrote."

Artificial Intelligence An AI Breakthrough Has Made Decades of Computer Science Research ‘Irrelevant’Isabella Ward | Wired ($) "For centuries, science has advanced through making hypotheses and proving them wrong. It also isn’t unusual for an academic to be scooped or have their work otherwise undercut by another research group. But AI has accelerated this, obliterating whole research programs and spooking researchers in specific fields of math and science who wonder where they stand now that machines can outperform them."

Computing Binance’s $6.3 Billion Hack Is Just the Start of a Risky New EraDavid Yaffe-Bellany and Dustin Volz | The New York Times ($) "Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, set an unwanted record on Thursday, losing $6.3 billion to hackers in an eye-popping attack that highlighted the deep vulnerabilities in crypto’s financial infrastructure. For years, the industry has struggled to prevent thefts. Now, the risks are growing even more extreme as attackers use artificial intelligence and other advanced techniques to steal funds and quickly launder them, crypto analysts and security experts said.

Computing Google’s First Data Center Satellite Is Online and Writing PoetryTim Fernholz | TechCrunch "Google Suncatcher’s prototype space data center is online and communicating with the ground after launching earlier this month alongside more than 100 other spacecraft on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite, which carries four Google Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and generates up to 1 kW of electricity, is intended to pave the way for future networks of close-flying satellites performing large inference workloads in orbit."

Future 'No Human at the Helm': Delaware Plan Would Let AI Agents Run Entire BusinessesJon Brodkin | Ars Technica "'An AIC may have any lawful purpose, regardless of whether for profit, except for the business of banking,' according to a draft bill that may be submitted to the Delaware State Legislature. The draft bill says AI agents could be 'designated to manage the business and affairs, and to conduct the business, of the AIC.' The bill proposes a 'regulatory sandbox' that would exist for 30 months to test the idea."