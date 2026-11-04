Microsoft’s Medical AI Is Over Twice as Good Diagnosing Diseases as Doctors

Doctors are like detectives. They scrutinize symptoms, piece together medical histories, and narrow down possible diagnoses. Simple cases may be solved on the spot. But trickier ones require tests to gradually zero in on the culprit.

The stakes are high. A misdiagnosis can delay treatment, allowing diseases to fester and cause lasting harm or prolonged suffering. Costs also stack up. Even with health insurance, multiple tests, some unnecessary in hindsight, can leave patients with staggering bills.

Medical debt is already a major burden in the US. According to one estimate, more than one-third of households carried some type of it in 2024. Some patients even opted out of subsequent care because of costs, which are often opaque.

A faster, more efficient path to the right diagnosis could vastly improve medical care. To that end, AI could be a useful tool. This month, in a paper published in Science, Microsoft researchers described MAI-DxO, a sophisticated system that acts like a crack medical team.

When challenged with extraordinarily complex cases, MAI-DxO was more than twice as accurate as physicians armed with textbooks and the internet—and nearly four times as accurate as those relying solely on their own knowledge. The system also surpassed doctors on typical emergency room cases, achieving 80 percent accuracy versus 47 percent for physicians.

“I've been working on principles and applications of AI in medicine since the 1980s,” study author Eric Horvitz told Science. “My hope is that these advances will help bring timely and effective care to more people, and that's what makes this progress so exciting to me.”

The ER Pitt

AI already outperforms doctors at spotting breast cancer on mammograms and detecting skin cancer in curated datasets. Systems can also detect the telltale signs of cancer spread and heart disease. But while modern models routinely ace standard medical licensing exams and tackle hypothetical clinical scenarios, these tests gauge a physician’s knowledge, not the messy realities of diagnosis. All clues are given up front, and the AI simply picks an answer.

In practice, diagnostics is a winding journey. Doctors continuously gather symptoms, order tests, and assess whether new results support their initial hunch or torpedo it, requiring them to start anew.

Decades ago, physicians proposed using benchmarks to judge how AI doctors navigate real-world cases. One of these is the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) clinicopathological series, which is often used to challenge novice doctors with complex medical mysteries. And earlier this year, a team at Harvard Medical School and colleagues developed a benchmark to compare the performance of AI to physicians. Pitting OpenAI’s o1-preview reasoning model against two expert physicians on emergency room cases, the AI performed better across clinical tasks, from triage and chart reviews to deciding whether to admit or discharge.

High Standards

The Microsoft team took benchmarking a step further. In the new study, they selected 304 complex cases from NEJM and a similar number of typical emergency room encounters from a database. Together, “they span a broad spectrum of clinical presentations and documentation styles, with final diagnoses ranging from common conditions to rare disorders,” wrote the authors.

The team transformed each case into a standardized, step-by-step interactive challenge for both AI and physicians. As you might expect in a clinical setting, the cases started with limited information—say, a 30-year-old man presenting with chest pain. Participants then had free rein to ask about medical history, order tests, and update hunches before committing to a diagnosis.

The benchmark measured two main outcomes, said study author Harsha Nori. “Did you get the right diagnosis? And how expensive was the path you took to get there?”