Science Is Littered With AI Slop. A New Detector Could Filter It Out.

Science is no longer a purely human endeavor. Machine minds are increasingly merging with human creativity to generate hypotheses, experiments, and ideas.

But with promise comes misuse. Like TikTok videos and AI-generated images splattered across the internet, AI slop has infiltrated science. Academic journals and conferences are being flooded with AI-generated content, and editors are drawing the line. As long as they disclose it, scientists can use chatbots to help write papers, as long as the underlying ideas are their own. Submitting a whole paper dreamed up by AI, with little human input, is another matter.

Publishers are turning to AI detectors to weed out slop. But detectors aren’t perfect. Most scrutinize turns of phrase, word choice, and other intricacies associated with machine-generated text. They can mislabel legitimate research because of how the paper is written, rather than on the merit or origin of its ideas. That’s especially problematic for scientists whose first language isn’t English and who rely on AI for heavy editing.

A team at the University of Maryland in College Park is now taking a different approach: Strip away the prose until only a skeleton of concepts remains. Their detector, called IdeaLens, learned to find patterns in how human and AI models organize ideas, build narratives, and construct arguments, all of which are integral to every scientific paper.

IdeaLens alone won’t stem the deluge of AI slop polluting scientific literature. But it joins a growing toolset that recognizes human contributions, even as the boundary between scientist- and AI-generated ideas grows blurry.

“Discerning the extent to which AI performs critical thinking—a task that, in our view, rightly belongs to human authors—is increasingly difficult,” wrote editors of The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, who were not involved in the new work. But, “using AI to deliberately fabricate data or automate the interpretation of study findings crosses ethical lines and undermines scientific integrity.”

Fighting Fire With Fire

There’s no doubt that AI has already made waves in science.

Algorithms are tackling particle and space physics and deciphering biology. Drug companies are betting AI can accelerate drug discovery and fight cancer, Alzheimer’s, and other medical scourges that continue to haunt millions worldwide.

Amid controversy, OpenAI recently announced an AI-powered breakthrough in fluid dynamics—one of the longest-standing, toughest puzzles in mathematics. While welcomed by some, the advance, alongside a barrage of other results, has triggered an “existential crisis” within the field and sparked debate over who deserves credit.

Generative AI has boosted research productivity over 89 percent, according to a study in late 2025. But there are growing pains. One estimate suggests roughly 12.5 percent of biomedical articles show signs of substantial AI involvement. And even AI conferences have struggled with AI submissions: Some papers accepted to the prestigious 2025 NeurIPs conference were flagged as likely AI-generated and 100 or more hallucinated citations slipped past human reviewers.

Publishers are pushing back.

The popular preprint server arXiv has tightened submission rules for computer science reviews, requiring prior peer review to combat the flood of submissions partially fueled by AI.

Others are using detectors. AI writing has particular quirks in word choice and sentence structure. In a well-known example, models tend to overuse constructions like, “It’s not X, it’s Y.” One popular tool, Pangram, claims 99 percent detection accuracy and is now integrated into alphaXiv, an arXiv mirror site, to automatically flag potential machine-written manuscripts. Meanwhile, scientists are turning papers into AI agents, making it easier to reproduce findings and spot questionable research.

Instead of focusing on wording, IdeaLens asks if the underlying concepts are human or AI.