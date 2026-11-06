What Does the ‘I’ in AI Really Mean?

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Is it possible that AI is—or might one day become—truly intelligent? We put this question to five experts working in a variety of fields, including linguistics, computer science, cognitive science, and psychology. Not surprisingly, they offered very different answers, though if there was one point of agreement, it was that the term “intelligence” is vague and poorly suited for the conversation.

“Intelligence is a heavily contested concept,” Benjamin K. Bergen, a professor of cognitive science at the University of California, San Diego, wrote in an email to Undark. “Psychologists disagree on what it is.” Nevertheless, these five experts helped to parse just what our machines are doing—and what, if anything, separates AI from humans and from the natural world.

Some of these entries are drawn from email exchanges while others came from Zoom interviews. In some cases, they have been edited for length and clarity.

Emily M. Bender

Professor of linguistics, University of Washington

Setting aside the undefined terms “AI” (a marketing term, not a coherent set of technologies) and “intelligent” (a eugenicist way to rank people), can we ever create artificial systems that engage in cognitive behaviors or experiences similar to people? Probably not, and definitely not through language modeling (like LLMs). The only evidence we have that LLMs can “think” comes from our ability to make sense of the synthetic text they extrude.

Linguistics—the study of how languages work and how we work with language—provides two crucial insights here: The first is that languages are systems of signs, which pair form (the spelling or pronunciation of a word) with meaning (what the word means in general and what it is being used to mean). Language models manipulate form, but without reference to meaning.

The second lesson concerns how we interpret language. Far from simply unpacking meaning that an author packed into the words, we instead keep in mind everything we believe about the author’s state of mind, our common ground with them, and their beliefs about their intended audience’s state of mind. Against that background, we ask ourselves: What must the author be trying to convey by using those words and in that way?

In order to interpret text, we have to imagine a mind behind the text. We do this instinctively and reflexively—we can’t help ourselves, making rigorous evaluation of these systems difficult. As we wrote in the Stochastic Parrots paper in 2021: “Our perception of natural language text, regardless of how it was generated, is mediated by our own linguistic competence and our predisposition to interpret communicative acts as conveying coherent meaning and intent, whether or not they do.”

If we don’t account for this, we will not be able to make wise decisions about this technology.

Melanie Mitchell

Computer scientist and professor, the Santa Fe Institute

There's this notion in AI circles that there's this easily defined split between what people will call “cognitive intelligence” versus “physical intelligence.” When these big companies, for instance, like DeepMind or OpenAI, define what they're calling “artificial general intelligence,” they talk only about cognitive tasks, as opposed to physical tasks. So, ChatGPT is not going to come fix your roof.

But it's not clear to me how you can so easily separate the so-called cognitive kinds of tasks from the more physical kinds of intelligence that our brains were actually evolved to enable us to have. Or the more social kinds of intelligence that we humans rely on so much.

Undark: Can you say more about why it’s hard to draw a distinction between cognitive and physical intelligence? If I ask AI, “how do I fix my dishwasher?" it will give me instructions. Then I go and do the physical act of fixing the dishwasher. That seems like a clean distinction.

But in interpreting those instructions and applying them to your dishwasher, you're adding quite a bit of the intelligence in that. If it says, “Press the red button on the left side of the door,” you—human—are using a lot of your intelligence to figure out what that means. Maybe there's two red buttons, but one of them is obviously the one you're supposed to press.

Undark: My experience with AI is that it's quite bad at social intelligence.

One notion of social intelligence is that we can coordinate with other people to get things done: So, I don't know how to fix my car, but I know how to find someone to fix my car. I might ask my friends, “Who do you know who knows how to fix a car?” And then also figuring out, what's the right way to explain the problem to another person? I think of that as social intelligence.

I don't know why AI systems are so bad at that. It may be that they don't have the right training. It may be that they don't have the right kind of participation in the social world.

Anima Anandkumar

Professor of computing and mathematical sciences at Caltech

Let me give my definition of intelligence: the ability to learn from data, and the ability to adapt to surroundings, or environment, based on that. You have now many AI systems that can do both.

You have AI that interacts with humans as chatbots and then adapts through that feedback—what we call reinforcement learning. These models can be made to align to certain goals. Could be doing more accurate mathematical proofs. Where it's been most popular has been language models because we interact with those daily.