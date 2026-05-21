AI Lab Partners Are Rewiring the Hunt for New Drugs

Uncovering nature’s secrets is no easy task. The daily life of a scientist is often grueling, frustrating, and—perhaps surprisingly—boring as they repeat experiments over and over.

Here’s where AI could lend a hand. This week, two studies offer a glimpse into a future where AI and scientists bounce ideas off each other and collaborate on projects to benefit humanity.

Both systems rely on large language models in end-to-end scientific discovery. They read through existing literature, generate hypotheses, suggest relevant experiments, and analyze and interpret the data for scientists to evaluate. The researchers then give the AI feedback, and the cycle begins again.

One of the systems, called Robin, was instructed to find drugs for a common eye condition. Developed by FutureHouse, a non-profit that builds AI systems to automate research in biology and other scientific fields, Robin quickly homed in on candidates. According to the team, the AI slashed research time 200-fold compared to scientists working alone.

The other system is Google DeepMind’s Co-Scientist. With human guidance, Co-Scientist found already approved drugs that could be repurposed for a type of leukemia within hours. It also surfaced promising targets for liver scarring. The system wasn’t tested in-house; it was distributed to other teams to integrate into their particular fields and workflows.

AI companies are racing to design agents that automate scientific discovery. But both teams stress their systems are collaborators, not replacements. Scientists crafted each project’s vision, checked the agent’s output, and guided its work, like a professor tutoring a bright student.

“These projects represent a significant step forwards,” wrote the editorial team at Nature, where both studies were published. “But for all the ‘wow’ factor, it is crucial to bear in mind that the AI systems were not working alone.”

Nobelist Pursuit

Scientists have a complex relationship with AI.

Nobel Prize-winning protein-prediction models have helped researchers make progress on previously undruggable targets, especially in complex diseases like cancer. Scientists are increasingly asking chatbots for help coding, writing articles, and even inspiring new ideas.

But the problem of AI slop in science is worsening: The bots are polluting scientific literature. Tens of thousands of articles in 2025 contained faulty references hallucinated by AI. Some scientists are uncomfortable with AI’s notoriously hefty energy consumption and worry over-reliance could erode cognition, judgment, and creativity. In a phenomenon called the “illusions of understanding,” AI solutions make us overestimate what we know.

Love or hate it, AI’s impact on research is growing. In the past few years, multi-agent systems, some with sophisticated reasoning abilities, are beginning to break complex problems into solvable chunks and “self-reflect” on their output.

Robin and Co-Scientist showcase this power in a cornerstone of scientific discovery: Suggesting novel, rigorous, and testable ideas when faced with real-world problems such as drug discovery.

Flurry of Ideas

Both systems use large language models to create AI agents that work semi-independently on different parts of a problem.

FutureHouse’s Robin, for example, was tasked with finding a treatment for a dry-eye disorder that’s a common cause of blindness. The agents scoured troves of scientific literature, including hundreds of thousands of open source papers, patents, and clinical trial data.

Rather than inventing a drug from scratch, the team asked Robin to repurpose existing drugs, a common strategy for speeding treatments to patients, and one particularly well suited to AI.

Robin can “consider tens of thousands of biological mechanisms…that could address the underlying cause of that disease,” study author Sam Rodriques, founder and CEO of FutureHouse, told Nature.

Armed with that knowledge, Robin took the role of research lead and recruited other AI agents to design lab experiments around potential drug candidates. In what the team called a “tournament of ideas,” the agents debated hypotheses, weighed evidence from previous studies, and selected the best for testing. The system then suggested experiments for validation.