This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through November 7)

Future The Smartest People in AI Believe This Is the World’s Most Important ChartBen Cohen | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Anthropic refers to [recursive self-improvement] as 'closing the loop,' a cycle in which each improvement makes the machines better and faster at improving themselves. AI companies say they are now seeing the early signs of recursive self-improvement, which is speeding up their research—and freaking everyone out."

Biotechnology An AI Agent Injected Drugs Into a Live Mouse’s BrainEmily Mullin | Wired ($) "If you give an AI agent a robotic arm, an injector, and a live mouse, it might just perform brain surgery. Biotech founder Gabriel Ocana Santero recently did that using an agent to successfully carry out a brain injection procedure on a living mouse. Though it required some extra steps, it offers a glimpse into how AI could eventually become an active participant in laboratory research."

Tech Ramp Data Shows AI Spending Stalling Just as Anthropic Nears Its IPORebecca Bellan | TechCrunch "A new report from Ramp shows AI spending flatlined over late summer even as token volumes rose, a sign that price competition and savvier customers may be capping revenue for OpenAI and Anthropic. According to Ramp’s data, token spend only grew 1.5% across August and September. To compare, in July, it grew 42% from the previous month. As Anthropic gears up for its IPO, the data suggests investors might be wrong to assume AI companies will keep growing at breakneck speed."

Tech The Tangled Web of AI Bets Is Reason to Fear Tech StocksJames Mackintosh | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Circular financing would worsen any downturn. And buying shares in a company raising money in part to buy your product is as circular as it gets. The companies are essentially doubling down on AI bets, making AI stocks even more volatile because good news is better for them and bad news worse."

Robotics I Watched a Humanoid Robot Clean My Apartment. It Felt Like a Taste of the Future.Grace Huckins | MIT Technology Review ($) "Tau Robotics still has a long way to go: The amount of data needed to train robots to do the varied and complicated tasks of apartment cleaning is probably enormous, and the company has completed only a couple hundred cleanings so far. But it’s remarkable that there are now humanoid robots able to clean your toilets and mop your floors, even if they need quite a bit of human help to do so."

Biotechnology Silicon Valley Promises AI Will Cure Disease. Drugmaker CEOs Aren’t Buying It.Xavier Martinez | The Wall Street Journal ($) "The promises are grandiose: Anthropic’s chief executive said artificial intelligence could cure most human diseases within a decade. ...Pharma executives don’t buy it. 'That’s complete BS,' said Jeff Leiden, executive chairman of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, recalling a recent conversation with a tech leader who claimed AI would cure 90% of human disease in the next seven years."

Future This $749 Device Turns Seawater Into Drinking WaterAdele Peters | Fast Company "If your city’s water supply gets shut off in a disaster, extra bottled water in your cupboard won’t last long. A startup founded by former SpaceX engineers proposes a different option today: a portable desalination device that can quickly purify almost any natural source of water nearby, including seawater."

Space Orbital Matter 3D-Printed the First Rigid Beam in the Vacuum of SpaceTim Fernholz | TechCrunch "A satellite built by the German startup Orbital Matter 3D-printed a half-meter long beam out of a custom plastic material, in what executives called a first for a free-flying spacecraft in orbit, and a step toward constructing large structures in space."