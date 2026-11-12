This AI Learned Language From the Recordings of a Baby’s First 1,000 Days

Babies are linguistic geniuses. Born into a noisy, chaotic world, they gradually distill incomprehensible sounds into words. Within two years, they can recognize thousands of words, follow complex sentences, and shout out their needs.

How they achieve this feat has long puzzled scientists. Babies develop language skills from an intimate world—the voices of their parents, chatter from strangers, nightly bedtime stories. A few hours of speech is enough to get them started.

This is a stark contrast to large language models (LLMs), which need to devour billions of words to mimic human conversation. Chatbots and AI agents are transforming how we interact with the digital sphere. But they guzzle water and energy, and signs that read “no data centers” now line neighborhood streets.

Building AI models that learn language the way babies do could reveal the secrets of our early years—including what happens when learning goes awry—and inspire more efficient machine minds.

An unusual study from Princeton University takes us a step closer. Using recordings from cameras and microphones from eight households, the team captured everyday sounds surrounding children from birth to roughly three years of age. These sonic diaries created a dense record of their waking lives. The researchers then built an AI learner for each child. Like a digital clone, each model experienced the child’s speech environment as it unfolded over time, rather than being trained on all the data in one fell swoop. The approach is a massive departure from the way engineers train LLMs.

"For more than a century, psychology has largely studied development from the outside," said study author Uri Hasson in a press release. "Now we can take a complementary approach: Build a learning system, give it the child's actual experience, and ask whether it develops the way the child does."

Tiny Statisticians

Decades of research suggests babies respond to language long before they can explain what they know. A landmark study in the 1970s gave one- and four-month-old infants pacifiers that measured their sucking patterns and found they sucked faster when hearing a new speech sound, like shifting from a “b” to “p.”

At eight months, babies can detect words from a continuous stream of artificial speech, even without pauses between them. Somehow, they’ve learned to pick out statistical patterns in the sounds. And studies tracking babies' eyes show their ability to recognize spoken words grows rapidly between 15 to 25 months, even before they can repeat them back.

More recently, scientists have eavesdropped on babies’ day-to-day lives using microphones and wearable recorders, linking emerging vocabulary to real-world audio and social interactions. Meanwhile, computational models that loosely mimic language development map some of the learning trajectory, though they’re often tailored to specific linguistic skills.

More powerful AI models—such as ones with the ability to “pay attention”—could better decode language acquisition. It’s now possible to “model learning under increasingly realistic conditions,” wrote Zara Harmon and Caroline Rowland at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics in the Netherlands, who were not involved in the study.

The new study, part of Princeton’s First 1,000 Days project, did just that.

Coral’s Journey

Installing cameras and microphones in your home just after welcoming a newborn is a tough sell. The team developed an ethical framework that gave parents ongoing control over the right to withdraw or delete recordings. They ultimately recruited 15 families with diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, daily routines, and linguistic environments.

Each home had between 4 and 14 devices humming away for about 12 hours a day, collectively capturing over a million hours of audio and video. An AI pipeline tackled the data avalanche, identifying when babies appeared on camera and detecting speech.

After getting rid of noise, long stretches of silence, and overlapping conversations, the team extracted up to 6,600 hours of audio per child to train individual AI models, starting with Coral.