This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through November 14)

Tech The Jensen Huang Scandal Is Hardly OverElizabeth Lopatto | The Verge "Huang has insisted that Nvidia has seen 'no evidence of any AI chip diversion.' He’s been pretty emphatic on that point, actually. I am now wondering if that is even a little bit true. If the board is cutting Huang loose, there’s probably more on chip smuggling allegations coming."

Biotechnology A New Benchmark for De-Aging Comes From Slowly Turning Back Cells’ ClocksJorge Garay | Wired ($) "They guided these cells into a younger state but not all the way toward becoming embryonic-like stem cells. ...In less than two months of reprogramming, one biomarker in particular was set back as far as 60 years. 'The hope is that you actually can do this systemically in the entire animal,' Brüstle says. 'But if you think about applying it in a patient, then you want to be sure this is not a lab experiment, so it's about finding the mechanism.'"

Future Is AI Taking White-Collar Jobs? What the Latest Numbers Tell UsIan Hodgson | The Wall Street Journal ($) "All told, professional and business services added 70,000 jobs, its largest monthly increase since July 2022. The gains complicate fears that AI is set to become a white-collar job killer—concerns that helped sweep AI skeptics into office in this week’s elections. ...'I don’t know how you could look at this report and conclude that we’re entering anything like a white-collar job apocalypse,' said Harvard economist David Deming."

Future The AI Safety Debate Has Lost the Plot. We Asked 10 Experts What the Real Nightmares AreLauren Goode | Wired ($) "Almost no one, it turned out, was Pollyannish. Nearly everyone I spoke to expressed genuine concerns about the threat of cyber and biological attacks. One expert who studies the risks of AI in nuclear operations said she’s stunned by how quickly error-prone AI systems are being adopted in defense. AI-enabled attacks in these areas could be catastrophic, if not fully apocalyptic."

Computing ‘They Don’t Understand Hackers’: Cybersecurity Pros Explain Why Everyone Panicking About AI-Powered Hacks Is WrongChris Stokel-Walker | Fast Company ($) "In a conversation with Fast Company at the company’s Fal.Con conference in Barcelona, [CrowdStrike's Adam Meyers] argues that much of the alarm surrounding AI-powered hacking is misplaced. 'Fundamentally, this is nothing new. It’s just speed and volume,' he says. 'AI hasn’t come up with new exploit paths or new vulnerability classes, right? It’s all the same stuff we’re already aware of.'"

Tech Voters Rejected Data Centers. Many Will Be Built Anyway.Karen Weise | The New York Times ($) "Still there are early signs that the Blue Wave that brought Democrats to power around the country will not send data center construction—and with it the US economy—off a cliff. One analysis, from the investment bank Bernstein, estimated that in the most extreme scenario, 9 percent of projects that would have probably been built will no longer break ground. More realistically, they said, only 2 to 4 percent of future data centers will be canceled nationwide."

Computing I Tried Google’s AI Glasses and Meta’s Finally Got Real CompetitionVictoria Song | The Verge "Leaving my hands-on, it’s never been clearer that technology isn’t currently the issue with smart glasses. Whether or not this form factor takes off will boil down to culture, privacy, and usefulness. And on that front, this space has been stagnating a bit because Meta has been the sole big player setting the tone and pushing the conversation."