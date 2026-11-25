In a preprint that recently spread like wildfire, researchers at MIT reported using GPT-6 Astra, a frontier large language model (LLM) developed by OpenAI, to probe the strengths of connections—called weights—that govern how other AI models work.

In a series of tests, Astra interpreted weights well enough to decipher what different parts of a model do, hunt down failure points, and even write new models from scratch, all without conventionally training the target networks.

In one experiment, Astra found that a small reasoning model got stuck in repetitive loops when tackling tough math problems. By tweaking just 0.016 percent of its weights, Astra vastly improved the model’s scores. In another, it diagnosed a faulty neural network controlling a virtual car and repaired it with a few targeted edits.

That’s not to say Astra can pinpoint the role of every part in a given AI model. But like a seasoned mechanic tinkering with an unfamiliar engine, it can suss out problems without knowing exactly what every nut and bolt does.

“This is cool as heck!” wrote Yuchen Jin, co-founder of Hyperbolic Labs who was not involved in the research on X. “Imagine using a large LLM to directly edit a smaller model's weights and dramatically improve its capabilities.”

The team released complete logs of every reported experiment, allowing others to evaluate and build upon the work. Scientists at The Alan Turing Institute replicated and extended the results, cautiously concluding that “it is a promising but early tool for [AI] interpretability.”

Another team, led by Voyage AI’s Chandan Singh, used Anthropic’s Claude to write small transformers from scratch that could solve a variety of basic math problems, reaching nearly perfect accuracy within three attempts.

“For anyone questioning whether this post is overhyped, I think they are actually *underselling* the approach,” Singh wrote on X.

What’s in the Box?

Artificial neural networks form the backbone of today’s most sophisticated AI models. Loosely inspired by the brain, they’re made of layers of units called “neurons” with mathematical weights governing the strength of their connections.

Models aren’t ready to go out of the box. A network consumes a trove of examples, learning by trial and error. Each mistake tweaks its weights, gradually nudging the model towards success. The LLMs powering ChatGPT and Gemini all rely on this basic process, but on a vast scale. AI researchers have developed ways to speed up training, but it remains a costly computational slog and an energy hog. And with millions or billions of weights changed along the way, the resulting networks are notoriously incomprehensible.

Scientists have been trying to pry open AI’s “black box” for years. Early studies used so-called saliency maps to highlight which parts of an image influenced a network’s predictions. Another method, feature visualization, worked backwards to dream up images that activate neurons as strongly as possible to infer their roles.

More recent efforts have focused on mechanistic interpretability—basically, reverse-engineering an AI’s circuitry to unravel the computations behind its behavior. After painstaking analysis, scientists can tease apart the circuits that help language models recognize and predict patterns in text.

Then there are autoencoders to tackle a thorny problem: Individual neurons often respond to seemingly unrelated concepts. Autoencoders are themselves a type of neural network that can capture jumbled activation patterns and distill them into more recognizable, human-friendly features.

In 2024, Anthropic used the approach to sleuth out millions of features inside Claude 3 Sonnet, including one associated with the Golden Gate Bridge. Dialing up the feature’s activity—without changing the model’s weights—drove Claude to repeatedly bring up the landmark in unrelated conversations.

Each interrogation tool has shed some light into the mysterious workings of AI minds. Using a method, called weight-space programming, the new study went deeper.