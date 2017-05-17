Singularity Hub is on the ground this week at Singularity University’s Exponential Manufacturing Summit in Boston.

At the summit, executives, makers, entrepreneurs, and policy leaders across the manufacturing industry will come together to learn how accelerating technologies are changing manufacturing in the US and around the world.

Talks we’re looking forward to include what augmented reality and synthetic biology can offer industry; how robots are becoming more flexible, capable, and safe enough to partner with people; how the latest round of automation will shape the future of work; how new 3D printing approaches are moving beyond rapid prototyping; and how AI can speed up and optimize design.

We’ll hear from industry experts such as Rethink Robotics CTO Rodney Brooks, Local Motors CEO and co-founder Jay Rogers, Veo Robotics VP of Engineering Clara Vu, Autodesk senior principal research scientist Erin Bradner, and more.

In addition to daily coverage on Singularity Hub, this year we’re broadcasting live on Facebook from inside the summit’s Innovation Lab to bring you exclusive speaker interviews and tech demos with exhibiting companies.

And don’t forget to follow along on Twitter! Throughout the summit you’ll have opportunities to ask the Singularity Hub team questions we may answer live. Our Twitter feed will announce how to submit questions each day.

To see what happened last year, check out this overview of the inaugural Exponential Manufacturing Summit in 2016.

What’s the future of manufacturing? Stay tuned. We’re about to learn a lot.

