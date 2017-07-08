This Week’s Awesome Stories From Around the Web (Through July 8)

DIGITAL MEDIA

Make Hollywood-Quality Animations at Low-Budget Prices With This Motion Capture Suit

Sarah Buhr | TechCrunch

“You might be familiar with the industry-standard green man MoCap suit many Hollywood studios use to capture the movement of objects or people for movies and games. Rokoko’s new Smartsuit Pro produces the same quality animations but sells for a fraction of the price at $2,500, enabling indie filmmakers to get the same high-quality results.”

NEUROSCIENCE

What the Brain’s Wiring Looks Like

Fergus Walsh | BBC News

“The MRI machine reveals the fibers which carry all the brain’s thought processes. It’s been done in Cardiff, Nottingham, Cambridge and Stockport, as well as London England and London Ontario. Doctors hope it will help increase understanding of a range of neurological disorders and could be used instead of invasive biopsies.”

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI Just “Landed” a Boeing 737 for the First Time by Itself

Robby Berman | Big Think

“ALIAS was built for DARPA by Aurora Flight Sciences, “a leader in the development and manufacturing of advanced unmanned systems and aerospace vehicles,” according to their website. It goes far beyond existing autopilot systems that are limited to assisting a human pilot in flying a plane in between the critical takeoff and landing phases.”

AUGMENTED REALITY

Augmented Reality on Your Desk—All You Need Is a Lightbulb Socket

Rachel Metz | MIT Technology Review

“Called Desktopography, it uses a small projector, a depth sensor, and a computer to project images onto surfaces; the projections can move around to stay out of the way of objects that are also on the surface.”



AUTONOMOUS CARS

This Electric, Self-Driving Prototype Truck Is Like a Giant RC Car

Andrew Krok | CNET

“The T-pod is about 23 feet long and it looks like nothing else on the road. Its operating weight of 20 metric tons (about 44,000 pounds) allows for a load capacity of 15 standard pallets. Its 200-kWh electric battery will supply enough juice for about 200 kilometers (124 miles) of driving on a single charge.”

Image source: Shutterstock