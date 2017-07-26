Organizations | Future of Everything With Jason Silva (Part 2)

In the latest installment of Singularity University’s new web series, the Future of Everything With Jason Silva, Silva discusses the relationship between organizations and disruptive technology.

“Organizations tend to be innovative at the beginning,” he says. The problem is that the exponential progress of technology requires that they disrupt themselves, lest they be disrupted. But the future is bright, because there are untold ways in which organizations can be more interesting, innovative, and creative.

