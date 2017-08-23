Artificial Intelligence | Future of Everything With Jason Silva (Part 6)

In the latest installment of Singularity University’s web series, Future of Everything With Jason Silva, Silva takes a look at artificial intelligence. “AI is perhaps the granddaddy of all exponential technologies. Surely to transform the world and the human race in ways that we can barely wrap our heads around,” Silva says. Forms of creativity will be unleashed that we can not even imagine, and we’re going to transcend what it means to be human.

Image Credit: Stock Media provided by agsandrew / Pond5