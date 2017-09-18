Why Quantum Computers Will Be Exponentially Faster Than Digital Computers

Classical computers (like the one you may be reading this on) calculate using bits, or binary digits, which can have only one of two values, either 1 or 0. Quantum computers, however, calculate using quantum bits, known as qubits. Qubits can be both 1 and 0 simultaneously—meaning they can perform two calculations at once.

This is only possible on the smallest scales, where the laws of quantum physics hold sway, and makes for massively faster computing compared to digital computers.

Though quantum computing technology is advancing, the code required is very different than what’s used by traditional computers. Quantum computers need specialized quantum algorithms to operate—and not many exist today.

In this week’s episode of Tech-X-Planations you’ll learn about the underlying principles that make quantum computers possible and very powerful.

Image Credit: martinlubp/Creatas Video/Getty Images