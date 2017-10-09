Here Are 3 Good Reasons Why It’s Time to Return to the Moon

Since 1962 when President John F. Kennedy declared, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade,”moon exploration has sparked the imagination. Today, Peter Diamandis says, moon exploration is as exciting as Alaska was in the 1800s.

Why all the excitement?

There are three core motivations causing both public and private moon exploration efforts to take off. Watch this week’s episode of Tech-x-planations to discover what these three key motivations are and why the field is getting more attention now.

