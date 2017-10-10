What Gaming Giant EA Knows About Bridging Creativity and Profit

In an interview at Singularity University’s Global Summit in San Francisco, Andy Billings spoke to us about how he’s bridging the gap between the creative and business sides of Electronic Arts, one of the world’s leading video game companies.

“I’ve got one of the greatest jobs there at Electronic Arts,” said Billings whose title at EA is Vice President of Profitable Creativity. “It’s at the intersection of creativity… It’s getting creatives to understand how to be good business people—and they can—and it’s helping business people understand how to support and encourage creatives.”

In the interview, Billings shares what EA’s learned about creative profitability—including how to make business more like a game—and looks into the future of gaming itself.

Image Credit: Top Vector Studio / Shutterstock.com