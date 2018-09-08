TECHNOLOGY

Google Turns 20: How an Internet Search Engine Reshaped the World

Editorial Staff | The Verge

“No technology company is arguably more responsible for shaping the modern internet, and modern life, than Google. The company that started as a novel search engine now manages eight products with more than 1 billion users each.”

FUTURE

Why Technology Favors Tyranny

Yuval Noah Harari | The Atlantic

“It is undoubtable…that the technological revolutions now gathering momentum will in the next few decades confront humankind with the hardest trials it has yet encountered.”

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI Can Recognize Images, But Can It Understand This Headline?

Gregory Barber | Wired

“In 2012, artificial intelligence researchers revealed a big improvement in computers’ ability to recognize images by feeding a neural network millions of labeled images from a database called ImageNet. …In other arenas of AI research, like understanding language, similar models have proved elusive. But recent research from fast.ai, OpenAI, and the Allen Institute for AI suggests a potential breakthrough, with more robust language models that can help researchers tackle a range of unsolved problems.”

COMPUTING

Quantum Computing Is Almost Ready for Business, Startup Says

Sean Captain | Fast Company

“Rigetti is now inviting customers to apply for free access to these systems, toward the goal of developing a real-world application that achieves quantum advantage. As an extra incentive, the first to make it wins a $1 million prize.”

SCIENCE FICTION

How Realistic Are Sci-Fi Spaceships? An Expert Ranks Your Favorites

Chris Taylor | Mashable

“For all the villainous Borg’s supposed efficiency, their vast six-sided planet-threatening vessel is a massive waste of space. The Death Star may cost an estimated $852 quadrillion in steel alone, but that figure would be far higher if it employed any other shape. That’s no moon—it’s a highly efficient use of surface area.”

Image Credit: Tithi Luadthong / Shutterstock.com