A Massive AI Analysis Found Genes Related to Brain Aging—and Drugs to Slow It Down

When my grandad celebrated his 100th birthday with a bowl of noodles, his first comment was, “Nice, but this is store-bought.” He then schooled everyone on the art of making noodles from scratch, sounding decades younger than his actual age.

Most of us know people who are mentally sharper than their chronological age. In contrast, some folks seem far older. They’re easily confused, forget everyday routines, and have a hard time following conversations or remembering where they parked their car.

Why do some brains age faster, while others avoid senior moments even in the twilight years? Part of the answer may be in our genes. This month, a team from China’s Zhejiang University described an AI they’ve developed to hunt down genes related to brain aging and neurological disorders using brain scans from nearly 39,000 people.

They found seven genes, some of which are already in the crosshairs of scientists combating age-related cognitive decline. A search of clinical trials uncovered 28 existing drugs targeting those genes, including some as common as hydrocortisone, a drug often used for allergies and autoimmune diseases.

These drugs are already on the market, meaning they’ve been thoroughly vetted for safety. Repurposing existing drugs for brain aging could be a faster alternative to developing new ones, but they’ll have to be thoroughly tested to prove they actually bring cognitive improvements.

How Old Is My Brain?

The number of candles on your birthday cake doesn’t reflect the health of your brain. To gauge the latter—dubbed biological age—scientists have developed multiple aging clocks.

The Horvath Clock, for example, measures signatures of gene activity associated with aging and cognitive decline. Researchers have used others, such as GrimAge, to measure the effects of potential anti-aging therapies, such as caloric restriction, in clinical trials.

Scientists are still debating which clock is the most accurate for the brain. But most agree the brain age gap, or the difference between a person’s chronological age and brain age, is a useful marker. A larger gap in either direction means the brain is aging faster or slower than expected.

Why one or the other might be true for people is still mysterious.

“There is a general consensus that the trajectories of brain aging differ substantially among individuals due to genetic factors, lifestyles, environmental factors, and chronic disease of the patient,” wrote the team. Finding genes related to the brain age gap could bring new drugs that prevent, slow down, or even reverse aging. But studies are lacking, they added.

A Brain-Wide Picture

How well our brain works relies on its intricate connections and structure. These can be captured with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). But each person’s neural wiring is slightly different, so piecing together a picture of an “average” aging brain requires lots of brain scans.

Luckily, the UK Biobank has plenty.

Launched in 2006, the organization’s database includes health data from half a million participants. For this study, the team analyzed MRI scans from around 39,000 people between 45 and 83 years of age, with a roughly equal number of men and women. Most were cognitively healthy, but over 6,600 had a brain injury, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, depression, and other disorders.

They then pitted seven state-of-the-art AI models against each other to figure out which model delivered the most accurate brain age estimate. One, called 3D-ViT, stood out for its ability to detect differences in brain structure associated with the brain age gap.