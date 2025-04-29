Kawasaki Is Building a Robot You Ride Like a Horse

Kawasaki recently revealed a computer-generated concept for the Corleo, a “robotic horse.” A video shows the automated equine galloping through valleys, crossing rivers, climbing mountains, and jumping over crevasses.

The Corleo promises a high-end robotic solution to provide a revolutionary mobility experience. Kawasaki’s current motorbikes are constrained to roads, paths, and trails, but a machine with legs has no boundaries—it can reach places no other vehicles can go.

But how feasible is it for the Corleo to achieve such a level of agility and balance, while safely carrying a human through natural environments? Let’s discuss what would be needed to achieve this.

A robot is a complex machine with two main components: a body and an information processing unit. The body has a morphology that determines the robot’s function and carries actuators (devices that convert energy into physical motion) and sensors to act in the world and understand it, respectively.

The information processing unit is usually a computer, which implements algorithms to process data from the sensors, build representations of the world, and determine what actions to execute, subject to a specific task of interest.

Simple robots, such as robotic vacuum cleaners, satisfy these requirements. They have a suitable body for going under furniture and not getting stuck (their flat top can also give your cats a ride).

The actuators are the motors that spin the wheels and the vacuum system. They have have impact sensors to detect collisions, and some even have cameras to help them understand the environment. Owners can set a cleaning routine, and the vacuum’s computer will determine the best way to execute it.

The Corleo is a quadruped robot, one of the most stable legged robot configurations. The four legs seem strong and capable of flexing forward and backward to run and jump.

But they also seem limited in movements known as abduction and adduction. If I push you on your right side, you will open your left leg—this is the abduction motion helping you keep balance.

Adduction is the opposite motion—a movement towards the midline of the body. Perhaps this is just a limitation of the concept design, but either way, the Corleo needs this articulation to ensure a safe and smooth ride.

Next come actuators. Legged robots, in comparison to wheeled vehicles, need to continuously balance and support their own weight. They also provide a level of suspension to cushion the rider.

They need to be strong enough to push the robot’s body forward. On top of that, the Corleo will also carry a person. While this is currently possible, such as with the Barry robot or Unitree wheeled robots, the Corleo also aims to gallop and jump over gaps. This would require even more dynamic and stronger actuators than the previous examples.

A manually driven car or motorcycle doesn’t need sensors or a processing unit, because the driver steers the car depending on what they see. But a robotic horse needs more sophisticated control systems to determine how to move the legs, otherwise we would need both hands and even our feet to drive it.

Locomotion control has been an active area of legged robotics research since the 1940s. Researchers have shown that a legged machine can walk down a slope without motors or sensors (which is called passive locomotion).