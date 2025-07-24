Forget the Jab: This Pill Is Packed With mRNA

Covid vaccines turned mRNA treatments from a long-simmering research topic into a dinner table conversation. We remember the shot all too well.

The technology has since begun tackling cancer, liver problems, heart failure, and genetic diseases, with some efforts already in clinical trials.

But these have a universal problem: Needles. Rather than swallowing a pill—like Tylenol—people have to visit health professionals who deliver the treatment with a shot. Regular doses will likely be needed for mRNA treatments that battle chronic diseases. While repeated jabs are tolerable for some, they’re hardly appealing, especially for people afraid of needles.

A new study from Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and others said goodbye to the jab. The team engineered a capsule that protects the mRNA payload as it travels through the highly acidic environment of the stomach. In the study, the capsule released the treatment into the digestive tract of animal models of colitis, a chronic inflammation of the colon.

Dubbed RNACap, the capsule is a bit like a multi-stage rocket. The two-compartment design protects the payload and releases it based on natural fluctuations in acidity levels and pressure in the gut. In rats and pigs, RNACap successfully delivered a therapeutic immune molecule that, in just a few hours, eased gut inflammation without notable side effects.

RNACap promises to advance “the development of noninvasive and self-administered oral mRNA therapeutics,” wrote the team.

What Is mRNA Again?

There are many ways to influence how our bodies work. Gene editing changes DNA—the body’s genetic blueprint—by altering disease-causing genes. Small molecules or peptides target the function of proteins. These kinds of drugs range from everyday products like Tylenol to immunotherapies that combat cancer.

Treatments focused on mRNA are another alternative. Molecules of mRNA carry the genetic instructions cells use to make proteins. In Covid vaccines, mRNA instructs cells to make the virus’s spike protein. This trains the immune system to recognize and fight off the virus. In other cases like cystic fibrosis—a genetic disease that gradually drowns the lung in mucus—mRNA delivers a functional version of a missing protein whose lack causes the disease.

Compared to DNA editors and protein-targeting molecules, mRNA is the best of both worlds. It can change protein levels without altering DNA sequences. This lowers the risk of unexpected mutations in the genome, and the effects of mRNA treatments only stick around for a limited time, making it easier to dial in dosage and limit side effects.

But mRNA molecules are delicate. Most treatments use tiny capsules of fat—known as lipid nanoparticles—to protect mRNA from the body’s enzymes. Turning them into a swallowable pill is harder. Stomach acids and enzymes in the stomach and intestines readily break down foreign mRNA, and a barrier in the gut only allows select nutrients and molecules to pass.

A Swallowable Bypass

The new study designed RNACap to usher mRNA past these obstacles. The team encapsulated mRNA encoding an inflammation-easing molecule called IL-10 inside nanoparticles. These were specially engineered to bypass the intestinal barrier and deliver the payload directly to cells. The fatty blobs were then suspended in a liquid and loaded into the capsule.

This approach makes mRNA readily absorbable in the gut, wrote the team.