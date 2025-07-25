Meta’s Smart Wristband Can Control Devices Like Tom Cruise in ‘Minority Report’

In an iconic scene in the cyberpunk classic Minority Report, the protagonist dons specialized gloves and uses a variety of hand gestures to display and manipulate different tabs on a wall-sized screen—without ever physically touching it.

Now the film’s sci-fi technology is coming to the real world. This week, Meta revealed a wristband that decodes finger movements using electrical signals in the wrist. The movements are familiar to anyone with a smartphone: Pinching, swiping, tapping, and even writing.

An onboard computer translates these signals into commands on a laptop screen. Without training or calibration, users tackled a range of tests, like moving a cursor to a target, playing a Pacman-like game, and writing words and phrases—“hello world”—by drawing their index fingers across a tabletop.

Meta has long teased a muscle-reading wristband, with an early version that could translate computer clicks. The new device has broader capability. Powered by neural networks and trained on data from over 6,000 volunteers, the wristband achieved up to 90 percent accuracy in some tests. On average, participants could write roughly 21 words per minute, and they improved as they became more familiar with the device.

“To our knowledge, this is the highest level of cross-participant performance achieved by a neuromotor interface,” wrote the team in a paper describing the work.

The prototype wristband is “off-the-shelf” and comes in multiple sizes, making it a more consumer-viable product. The team hopes to integrate it into Meta’s AR and VR devices. The device could also be an affordable way to reconnect people with hand paralysis, spinal cord injury, or other motor challenges to the digital world.

Evolution of Controllers

As computers have advanced, so have the ways we connect with them.

Users controlled early computers with mechanical knobs. Then came the keyboard, first invented in the late 1800s, and still a staple today. More recently, touchscreens have forever changed computers—to the point younger generations instinctively swipe on paper magazines.

These days, we don’t even need to use our hands.

Advances in AI and voice recognition make it possible to talk to your phone instead of typing. But Meta thinks there’s still room for improvement. Voice commands can be drowned out in loud environments, and they may be impractical (or annoying) in public.

Instead of touch or voice, Mea is tapping into our body’s electrical signals. Every time we swipe, scroll, or pinch, our nerves send electrical signals to wrist and finger muscles and command them to move in highly accurate and specific ways. It’s possible to decode the brain’s instructions for movement by listening in on these signals.

Surface electromyography (sEMG) uses electrodes on the skin to capture and amplify the electrical chatter. The technology is already used in prosthetic limbs and stroke rehabilitation. It’s less invasive and more flexible than implanted devices, but also less precise. Most sEMG setups need to be carefully fine-tuned for each wearer and recalibrated if transferred to another person, making the technology hard to scale up for a general consumer crowd.

Despite this, Meta saw the technology’s potential.

The team sought to design a wearable with an intuitive, accessible, easy-to-use interface that didn’t intrude in everyday life. The device also needed to be useful for multiple types of usage—switching apps, rearranging tabs, or editing documents—and comfortable enough to wear all day.