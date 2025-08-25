Meet Syn57, the Most Stripped-Down Living Synthetic Bacteria Yet

The code of life is simple. Four genetic letters arranged in triplets—called codons—encode amino acids. These are the building blocks of proteins, the machinery that powers life.

But the genetic code is redundant. Several codons can make the same amino acid. Is this nature’s way of protecting the genome, or is it an evolutionary fluke?

Scientists studying synthetic bacteria may have an answer. In a technological tour de force, a team at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology constructed living bacteria with multiple of these redundant DNA parts recoded—making it a complex synthetic creature with one of the strangest genomes ever engineered.

The team made 100,000 genetic changes, slashing the 64 codons universal to all life to just 57.

“It’s kind of crazy that they were able to pull this off,” Yonatan Chemla, a synthetic biologist at MIT who was not involved in the study, told the New York Times.

The bacteria grew and expanded like their natural counterparts, albeit at a slower rate, suggesting that life can still go on even with an abridged version of nature’s DNA playbook.

The results also lay the groundwork for genetic and medical discoveries. Parts of the synthetic genome could be recoded to turn the bacteria into tiny manufacturers that produce life-saving medications. And because they lack the genetic machinery viruses exploit during infections, the bacteria could be immune to contamination.

Radical Rewrite

All living things use the same four DNA letters—A, T, C, and G. The cell’s molecular machinery reads them in groups of three—triplets known as codons—as it translates them into different amino acids. In all, there are 64 codons. Sixty-one of these represent twenty different amino acids, and three give cells a “stop” signal that terminates the growing protein chain.

But the math doesn’t add up. Some codons are redundant. For example, TCG encodes the amino acid serine, but so do five other codons. This has led scientists to wonder: What happens if we get rid of those extra codons—for example, have only TCG represent serine—and reassign those now “empty” spots to other amino acids?

At first, this was no more than a fever dream. But thanks to the rise of highly efficient, affordable gene-editing tools such as CRISPR, scientists have made steady headway. Nearly a decade ago, a Harvard team replaced seven codons with alternative (but synonymous) codons in the bacteria Escherichia coli, a common workhorse in the lab that’s also widely used in biotechnology.

It was a tremendous endeavor. E. Coli’s genome is roughly four million base pairs long, with codons scattered throughout, making it nearly impossible for gene editing tools to target them one by one. Instead, the scientists made the tailored genome from scratch.

They took a “divide and conquer” approach, building the reprogrammed DNA in 55 fragments. But they weren’t able to piece those fragments together into functional bacteria.

Three years later, Jason Chin, the lead author of the new study, and colleagues engineered living bacteria that use only 61 codons to grow and reproduce. Chin’s team subsequently re-assigned multiple “empty” codons to make the bacteria invincible to all viruses, replacing over 18,000 codons with synthetic amino acids that don’t exist in the natural world.

This was a success, but it wasn’t clear how much further scientists could go, wrote the team.

Meet Syn57

The new work took aim at the amino acids serine and alanine, each encoded by multiple codons. The team aimed to create living synthetic bacteria with seven codon changes: Four for serine, two for alanine, and one for a stop codon.

Swapping genetic letters to make codon synonyms doesn’t change the resulting amino acid. But it can affect how cells make the final protein—for example, slowing down protein production and eventually killing the bacteria. So, rather than recoding the entire genome at once, the team started small and monitored the bacteria’s health with each new step.