This Wireless Brain Implant Is Smaller Than a Grain of Salt

As its whiskers flitter, the mouse’s brain sparks with activity. A tiny implant records the electrical chatter and beams it to a nearby computer.

Smaller than a grain of salt, the implant is powered by and transmits data with light. Unlike most implants, it moves with the brain to reduce scarring. Dubbed MOTE, the device reliably captured electrical signals for a year in mice—about half their lifespan—without obvious damage.

“The long-term recording of neural activity could be used to understand complex behaviors and disorders,” Sunwoo Lee at Nanyang Technological University, Alyosha Molnar at Cornell University, and team wrote in a recent paper describing the implant.

Penny for Your Thoughts

Brain implants are helping decode—and restore—the neural signals behind our thoughts, memories, movements, and behavior.

Most devices rely on arrays of microelectrodes inserted into the brain, though some sit on the brain’s surface to minimize damage. From translating neural activity into computerized speech to restoring movement in people with paralysis, these devices have already transformed lives.

But there’s a major drawback. Most implants use wires plugged into a port embedded in a person’s skull to transfer signals, requiring extensive surgery. Implanted electrodes, although small, are like fixed pins inside a wobbly Jell-o block. They can’t move with brain tissue. Over time, scarring reduces the implants’ efficiency, and the hardware triggers inflammation.

Scientists have been tackling these roadblocks with clever ideas like wireless implants that transmit data on radio frequencies, a bit like walkie-talkies. “Neurograin” implants, for example, record and stimulate the brain wirelessly and transmit data to a thin electrical patch on the scalp. Other devices use ultrasound for power and to send signals to a controller.

But most wireless implants are still bulky, “equivalent to a sizable fraction of the mouse brain,” wrote the team.

Then there’s the ultimate enemy: Time. The brain is bathed in fluid for nourishment and waste removal, but this soupy concoction eats away at electrical components. Although some methods can capture neural activity over many months with a microscope and implanted light probes, they only work in genetically engineered mice with glow-in-the-dark neurons.

A durable wireless implant for living brains has so far escaped scientists’ grasp.

“Our goal was to make the device small enough to minimize that disruption while still capturing brain activity faster than imaging systems, and without the need to genetically modify the neurons for imaging,” Molnar said in a press release.

Power of Light

The new MOTE device, smaller than a grain of salt, combines electronics and LEDs for wireless recording and communication.

Red and infrared light penetrate the scalp, skull, and brain with minimal distortion, making them useful energy sources. The device has a diode that turns those wavelengths of light into electrical energy—a bit like those inside solar panels—to power the device. Once the implant captures electrical signals from the brain, it sends them to a computer on short pulses of light.

Like morse code, the exact timing and duration of the pulses reflect neural activity. This technology is widely used in satellite communication, wrote the team, and requires very little power to operate.