Groundbreaking Gene Therapy Transforms Life of Boy With Devastating Disorder

Ollie Chu was three years old when he received an infusion that would change his life.

Born with a rare inherited condition called Hunter syndrome, Ollie’s body couldn’t produce an enzyme that breaks down complex sugars.

Just a few months after his birth, the sugars had built up everywhere, wreaking havoc on lungs, liver, skin, and brain. In Hunter syndrome, joints stiffen and airways narrow, making it hard to breathe. The brain also struggles to grow, resulting in developmental delays and cognitive problems. Most kids diagnosed with the condition don’t live past 20.

There are a few treatments. One drug on the market counteracts some bodily symptoms but at a hefty price. It must be taken weekly for life and can’t rescue the brain. Another option is a full bone marrow replacement. While this offers a long-term solution, the procedure is risky for toddlers and depends on the availability of matching donors, who are few and far between.

Ollie’s treatment is new. Roughly a year ago, researchers at the University of Manchester removed stem cells from his body, genetically inserted a functional copy of the gene encoding the missing enzyme, and infused the edited cells back into his body through a catheter.

Now, he no longer depends on weekly drug infusions. “[He] is doing great since having the gene therapy. We have seen dramatic improvements, and he continues to grow physically and cognitively,” said his dad, Ricky, in a press release.

Ollie is one of five very young children in an ongoing clinical trial of gene therapy for Hunter syndrome. Led by the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and collaborators, researchers hope the one-and-done therapy will slash treatment time and offer a lasting solution.

“Gene therapy is not only safer and more effective [than bone marrow transplant], but it enables us to use the child’s own cells which cuts out the need to find a donor,” said joint clinical lead Rob Wynn. If successful, the principles could be adapted for other genetic diseases.

Broken Waste Plant

Cells are constantly building, destroying, and recycling proteins. They monitor the levels of different molecules—sugars, fats, and proteins—and shuttle excess to the lysosome.

Think of the lysosome as a cell’s “stomach.” Each bubble-like structure contains acidic fluids and a menagerie of enzymes to break down different types of molecules.

One of these enzymes, called iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS), is missing in Hunter syndrome. The enzyme exists in all cells, but it’s most active in the liver, skin, immune system, and brain. Rather than staying put, IDS loves to roam about and explore neighboring cells. In other words, if only a fraction of cells can make the enzyme, its effects would still spread beyond just the treated ones.

The enzyme replacement therapy Ollie and other kids with Hunter syndrome begin early in life relies on IDS. Here, the enzyme is infused into the bloodstream where it’s absorbed into multiple tissues to help clean out toxic sugars. The treatment improves lung and liver function and helps with joint mobility. But due to its large size, it can’t enter the brain. Hence, the disease continues to attack neural function.

At the root of Hunter syndrome is the gene that produces IDS. Using viruses and gene editing, studies have shown that delivering a healthy version of the gene to mice boosts production of the enzyme. Some genetic diseases have only a single DNA letter change. But the IDS gene mutates in hundreds of ways, making it difficult to engineer a universal gene therapy.

A bone marrow transplant from a matching healthy donor is one workaround. Donor stem cells gradually develop into a range of healthy blood and immune cells. Because they have a normal version of the IDS gene, these cells pump the missing enzyme throughout the body.

A transplant is a one-and-done treatment, but the recipient must take immunosuppressant drugs for the rest of their life, increasing the chance of infections. And the wait for a matching donor can be very long.