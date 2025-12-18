New Gene Drive Stops the Spread of Malaria—Without Killing Any Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are an uncomfortable, itchy nuisance. But for people in sub-Saharan Africa, a bite could mean death. The pests are living incubators for the parasite that causes malaria. Roughly 600,000 people are killed by the disease each year, with most being children under five years of age.

Insecticides, malaria drugs, and mosquito nets saved a million lives globally in 2024 alone. But their efficacy is waning. Mosquitoes and the malaria parasite are becoming resistant to chemical inhibitors. And consistent, perfect use of physical barriers is hard to manage for years on end, especially for children.

Realizing this, scientists have turned to a drastic solution: Gene drives, a technology that skews the rules of inheritance. Rather than nature’s fifty-fifty chance of an offspring inheriting a gene from either parent, gene drives raise the possibility of a gene’s inheritance to over 90 percent—if not higher.

The tweak allows a gene to rapidly spread across entire populations. In lab tests encoding gene drives that reduce female mosquito fertility, mosquito populations have collapsed. Other experimental gene drives encoding genes that block parasite reproduction have suggested they could replace a natural population with one unable to carry malaria in just a few generations.

But these studies mostly used a specific type of lab-grown mosquito and older generations of the malaria parasite. Whether gene drives could keep naturally circulating malaria parasites in check, especially in countries where they’re most prevalent, was unknown.

This month, a research team from Tanzania and the UK found engineered mosquitoes conquered a wide variety of malaria parasites in blood samples collected from children in the area. Genetically altered in a new state-of-the-art biosecurity facility in Tanzania, the mosquitoes passed on genes that inhibit the parasite with breakneck speed and efficiency.

The promising findings are the latest from Transmission Zero, a Tanzania-led and internationally supported project to develop genetically based mosquito suppression.

“Gene-drive mosquitoes…offer unprecedented hope,” wrote study authors Alphaxard Manjurano at the National Institute for Medical Research Mwanza Center and Dickson Lwetoijera at the Ifakara Health Institute, both based in Tanzania.

Moving South

Gene drives shatter the laws of evolution. Rather than a fifty-percent chance of inheriting genes from a parent, gene drives pass genes down through generations with near-certainty.

Scientists engineer gene drives by first adding instructions to make the gene editing tool CRISPR. These instructions are genetically inserted into a single chromosome in a chromosome pair. The chromosomes in these pairs are inherited one from each parent. The drive hijacks the bug’s protein-making machinery to pump out Cas9 “scissors” that break the sister chromosome.

Rather than stitching the broken ends together, the cells use the gene-drive containing chromosome as a template for repair. And now both chromosomes contain the drive, ensuring it’ll be passed down to future generations.

Gene drive design is extremely versatile. Some drives target genes involved in female fertility, making mosquitoes sterile and quickly lowering their numbers. Others produce malaria antibodies in female mosquitoes when they drink blood, neutralizing the parasite and preventing it from spreading. Yet others propagate a protective gene that naturally wards off malaria in mosquitoes.

The latter strategies are gaining steam. Not everyone is keen on eliminating entire species. Mosquitoes may play diverse roles in ecosystems that we haven’t yet discovered. Kneecapping malaria parasites as they grow in mosquitoes seems like the safer bet.