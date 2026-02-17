Souped-Up CRISPR Gene Editor Replicates and Spreads Like a Virus

Gene editing is a numbers game. For any genetic tweaks to have notable impact, a sufficient number of targeted cells need to have the disease-causing gene deleted or replaced.

Despite a growing gene-editing arsenal, the tools share a common shortcoming: They only work once in whatever cells they reach. Viruses, in contrast, readily self-replicate by hijacking their host’s cellular machinery and then, their numbers swelling, drift to infect more cells.

This strategy inspired a team at the University of California, Berkeley and collaborators to modify the gene editor, CRISPR-Cas9, to similarly replicate and spread to surrounding cells.

Led by gene-editing pioneer and Nobel Prize winner, Jennifer Doudna, the scientists added genetic instructions for cells to make a virus-like transporter that can encapsulate the CRISPR machinery. Once manufactured in treated cells, the CRISPR cargo ships to neighboring cells.

The upgraded editor was roughly three times more effective at gene editing lab-grown cells compared to standard CRISPR. It also lowered the amount of a harmful protein in mice with a genetic metabolic disorder, while the original version had little effect at the same dose.

The technology is “a conceptual shift in the delivery of therapeutic cargo,” wrote the team in a bioRxiv preprint.

Recoding Genetics

CRISPR has completely transformed gene therapy. In just a few years, the technology exploded from a research curiosity into a biotechnology toolbox that can tackle previously untreatable inherited diseases. Some CRISPR versions delete or inactivate pathogenic genes. Others swap out single mutated DNA letters to restore health.

The first CRISPR therapies focus on blood disorders and require doctors to remove cells from the body for treatment. The therapies are tailored to each patient but are slow and costly. To bring gene therapy to the masses, scientists are developing gene editors that edit DNA directly inside the body with a single injection.

From reprogramming faulty blood cells and treating multiple blood disorders to lowering dangerous levels of cholesterol and tackling mitochondrial diseases, CRISPR has already proven it has the potential to unleash a new universe of gene therapies at breakneck speed.

Gene editors “promise to revolutionize medicine by overriding or correcting the underlying genetic basis of disease,” wrote the team. But all these tools are throttled by one basic requirement: Enough cells have to be edited that they override their diseased counterparts.

How many depends on the genetic disorder. Treatments need to correct around 20 percent of blood stem cells to keep sickle cell disease at bay. For Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an inherited disease that weakens muscles, over 15 percent of targeted cells need to be edited.

These numbers may seem low, but they’re still challenging for current CRISPR technologies.

“Once delivered to cells, editing machinery is confined to the cells it initially enters,” wrote the team. To compensate, scientists often increase the dosage, but this risks triggering immune attacks and off-target genetic edits.

Work Smarter, Not Harder

Although membrane-bound and seemingly isolated, cells are actually quite chatty.

Some cells package mRNA molecules into bubbles and eject them towards their neighbors, essentially sharing instructions for how to make proteins. Other cells, including neurons, form extensive nanotube networks that shuttle components between cells, such as energy-producing mitochondria.