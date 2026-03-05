Thousands of Everyday Drone Pilots Are Making a Google Street View From Above

Gaspard-Félix Tournachon, popularly known as “Nadar,” took the first known aerial photographs using a camera attached to a hot-air balloon just outside Paris in 1858. Ever since, technologists have been developing increasingly sophisticated ways to capture high-altitude images of Earth.

In the First World War, military intelligence pushed the technology from artistic novelty to real-world use. Today, everything from urban planning and insurance underwriting to disaster response relies on detailed, high-resolution, and often 3D images of our planet. For emerging fields like autonomous robotics and augmented reality, making a digital copy of the physical world is one of the century’s most consequential infrastructure projects.

While more traditional aerial imagery relies on airplanes, satellites, and the occasional pigeon, today’s industry is also turning to low-cost drones.

Bill Lakeland, CEO and cofounder of Canadian drone imaging company Spexi, says improvement in consumer drones over the last decade is reshaping aerial imagery. In an interview with Joseph Raczynski, Lakeland details how low-cost drones are disrupting older methods involving airplanes and satellites.

“We’re getting better data out of micro-drones than what we get out of a $2 million mapping camera. The time has arrived,” he says.

According to Spexi, because off-the-shelf drones fly low, they can produce imagery at a resolution 30 times higher than satellites. Drones are also more cost-efficient and less time-consuming than airplanes. This means they’re quickly achieving workhorse status.

What’s notable about Spexi is that instead of operating their own fleet of vehicles, they work with a decentralized network of hobbyists. Anyone with a drone can download the company’s software to autonomously fly a pre-determined flight path and capture the necessary images on demand. According to Lakeland, each flight covers roughly 25 acres in about seven minutes. A pilot can expect to earn around $10 per flight, with some earning hundreds of dollars a day. To date, Spexi’s network of over 8,000 drone pilots has mapped more than 5 million acres across more than 200 cities in Canada and the United States.