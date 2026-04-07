MIT Mined Bacteria for the Next CRISPR—and Found Hundreds of Potential New Tools

CRISPR is a breakthrough technology with humble origins. Scientists first discovered the powerful gene editor in bacteria that were using it as a weapon against invading viruses called phages. Phages can wipe out up to a quarter of a bacterial population in a day. Under assault, bacteria have evolved a hefty arsenal of defenses in a relentless arms race.

These bacterial immune systems often chop up the DNA or RNA of invading viruses and are relatively easy to manufacture, making them alluring targets for scientists developing genetic engineering tools. CRISPR is just one example. There are many more. But traditional methods of searching for them are slow and labor-intensive, leaving most CRISPR-like proteins unexplored.

Now, MIT scientists have released an AI called DefensePredictor that can root out new bacterial defense systems in five minutes, instead of weeks or months. As proof of concept, DefensePredictor churned through hundreds of thousands of proteins in multiple strains of Escherichia coli (E. coli). Over 600 proteins not previously linked to immune defense popped up. Added to a vulnerable strain of bacteria, a subset of these protected them against attack.

“E. coli harbors a much broader landscape of antiphage defense than previously realized, expanding the likely number of systems by multiple orders of magnitude,” wrote the team.

These systems might hold secrets about how immunity evolved. And because the proteins may work in different ways, they could be a goldmine for next-generation precision molecular tools.

Unrivaled Success

Around three decades ago, Japanese scientists discovered a curious, repetitive DNA sequence in E. coli. Other researchers soon realized it was widespread across bacterial species and matched viral DNA sequences—suggesting it could be part of the bacteria’s immunity against phages.

The system now known as CRISPR stores snippets of DNA from past infections and uses protein “scissors” to cut apart matching viral DNA during reinfection. Intrigued by its precision, scientists repurposed CRISPR into a variety of gene editing tools and launched a gene therapy revolution.

CRISPR is the most famous, but a range of bacterial defense systems have transformed genetic engineering. One, containing an enzyme that cuts specific sequences of foreign DNA, is widely used to add genetic material into cells. Another encodes a balance of toxins and antitoxins that can trigger bacterial death after phage infection. This one has been adapted into a kill switch to prevent engineered microbes or genetically modified crops from spreading uncontrollably.

Researchers are also exploring the use of newly discovered systems—with video game-like names like Zorya and Thoeris—as molecular sensors and programmable signaling in synthetic biology.

There are likely more undiscovered tools in the universe of bacterial defense, and scientists have ways of hunting them down. Some defense genes are grouped close to one another, so a known gene could guide the discovery of others. Researchers have also found genes by screening libraries of free-floating circular genome fragments across bacterial populations.

Over 250 systems have been painstakingly validated. But plenty more could escape current detection methods if, for example, their components are spread across the genome.

“The full repertoire of antiphage defense systems in bacteria remains unknown,” wrote the team. “We currently lack the tools to systematically identify systems with high speed, sensitivity, and specificity.”

AI Discoverer

The new DefensePredictor algorithm bridges that gap.