In the Scramble to Power AI, Investors Bet $140 Million on Data Centers at Sea

As AI demand for computing power surges, companies are searching for new ways to fuel data centers. One startup is now proposing floating data centers powered by ocean waves, and they just raised $140 million to bring the idea to fruition.

Tech companies are planning to spend roughly $750 billion on data centers this year. But the elephant in the room is figuring out how to power these facilities. They’re already straining electrical grids across the world, and the pace of the buildout is far surpassing our ability to bring new power online.

This energy shortfall is leading tech companies to invest in a series of increasingly outlandish fixes from restarting shuttered nuclear reactors to developing novel geothermal energy technology and even launching data centers into space.

Now, several leading Silicon Valley figures, including Palantir’s Peter Thiel and Salesforce’s Marc Benioff are backing Oregon-based startup Panthalassa. The startup is developing floating data centers that generate their own electricity from waves. These investors recently joined a $140 million series B round that will allow the company to complete a pilot manufacturing facility near Portland and begin deploying the latest generation of its devices, or “nodes.”

"There are three sources of energy on the planet with tens of terawatts of new capacity potential: solar, nuclear, and the open ocean," CEO Garth Sheldon-Coulson said in a press release. "We've built a technology platform that operates in the planet's most energy-dense wave regions, far from shore, and turns that resource into reliable clean power."

The company’s nodes are nearly 300 feet long. A bulbous sphere at the top floats on the ocean’s surface, and a lengthy tube-like housing beneath holds computer servers. As the node bobs up and down on the waves, the movement forces water up through a tube into a pressurized reservoir where it drives a turbine to generate electricity for the chips.

Besides powering the data center with renewable energy, the nodes also use the surrounding seawater to cool the chips—a much more sustainable solution compared to land-based facilities, which use significant amounts of water and electricity to manage heat.

The data centers transfer information via SpaceX's Starlink satellite network. This does away with the need for cabling, either for power transmission or networking, and allows the nodes to operate autonomously from anywhere in the ocean. They’re also self-propelling, can navigate to their deployment location, and can stay in position without external help.