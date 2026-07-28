Why Scientists Redesigned the Botox Enzyme With AI

Building new enzymes is a labor of love. These proteins are the body's chemical workhorses, speeding up the reactions that make life possible. Researchers use them in gene editing and synthetic biology, and they’re involved in many medical treatments.

But enzymes are also extremely finicky. Even tiny changes to their structures can jeopardize how well they work. To grow or improve their capabilities, scientists usually begin with a natural enzyme. In a process called directed evolution, they slowly nudge the enzyme towards new versions with tailored properties. The process is tedious, time-consuming, and despite best efforts, it may never yield the desired result.

“Laboratory evolution requires the commitment of time and resources. So what you start with is incredibly important as a major determinant of what you end up with,” said David Liu at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT in a press release.

Natural enzymes don’t always make good starting points. During directed evolution, they can collapse and stop working. But upgraded designs could be far more resilient.

Now, Liu and colleagues have redrawn the starting line. As a proof of concept, they redesigned the enzyme behind Botox with the help of a popular AI model to create more stable variants for directed evolution.

The evolved enzymes were far more stable and specific at cutting a protein linked to neurodegeneration compared to enzymes evolved from their natural counterparts. The strategy could expand the universe of designer enzymes, making it possible to target protein sequences that are currently out of reach because no suitable natural enzyme exists.

“The most important finding is that using AI to stabilize natural proteins can provide much better starting points for laboratory protein evolution than what we and other researchers have been using for decades,” said Liu. “This insight could change the way researchers conduct protein evolution.”

Evolutionary Bottleneck

Liu is no stranger to reprogramming proteins. As the pioneer of base editing—an offshoot of CRISPR gene editing that swaps single DNA letters—his team has long pursued enzymes with better stability and precision.

One way researchers do this is by speeding up evolution. Like all proteins, enzymes have evolved over eons. Some copy, repair, or modify DNA. Others convert nutrients into energy, break down toxins and drugs in the liver, or relay messages inside cells.

Researchers have long tried to make enzymes that do even more by evolving them in the lab. Success is largely tied to the number of generations they can produce. The more rounds, the greater the chances of producing the desired results. This is why these experiments are so tedious. Each round takes time and careful monitoring.

In 2011, Liu’s lab reported a system called PACE that could perform dozens of rounds of evolution a day without intervention. The system grows bacteriophages—viruses that infect bacteria—in vessels that are continuously diluted of certain molecules. Only viruses carrying improved proteins survive the selection pressure.

Using PACE, the researchers created more efficient prime editors, highly precise RNA-targeting enzymes, therapeutic antibody fragments, and tiny gene editing “scissor” proteins.

Then they hit a wall. Nearly all of the team’s successes began with natural proteins. These were effective to a point, but their descendants would often lose stability as they evolved.

Proteins work by docking with their targets, called substrates, like keys fitting into locks. But evolving new abilities requires them to mutate, which increases the chances their structures warp. Rather than fitting the intended locks, the resulting altered proteins instead clump together and become useless. Precision can also suffer. Even if enzymes have been evolved to recognize new substrates, they may still unintentionally act on their original targets.

Proteins that become less stable during the process can require additional work to make them usable, wrote the team.