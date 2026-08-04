Heat Is an Orbital Data Center’s Greatest Foe. These Tiles Dump It at the Source.

Every time you ask ChatGPT a question, computer chips in a massive data center whirl into action. In the blink of an eye, they ping back answers. Behind the scenes, though, AI data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity, heat, and water.

The AI boom is impacting communities. After welcoming 37 data centers, residents in Virginia’s Henrico County were hit with skyrocketing electrical bills. Schools and government buildings were asked to turn off lights, shut down computers, and avoid using space heaters to ease strain on the power grid and keep costs down.

Henrico isn’t alone. A growing backlash is prompting many states to consider legislation curbing new facilities. “No data center” signs have sprouted on lawns and alongside roads. Yet as AI demand continues to surge, so does the need for more computing power.

This has top AI companies looking skyward. Instead of routing requests to terrestrial data centers, future queries could be handled by thousands of solar-powered satellites orbiting above. The results would then be beamed back, with users none the wiser.

But there’s a major hurdle: heat.

Space’s frigid vacuum may seem like the perfect place to cool chips, but it’s not that simple. Lacking air and water to carry heat away, orbital data centers would have to use thermal radiation. Here, heat is converted into infrared energy and radiated into space, often requiring bulky hardware that adds weight, cost, and complexity.

With these challenges in mind, California Institute of Technology and Sophia Space, a California startup developing orbital computing, recently unveiled a patent for a chip cooling system designed to radiate heat into deep space. Called Sophia TILE, thousands of these chips could be linked to form large orbital data centers or organized into smaller, distributed clusters.

Powered by abundant sunlight, the chips could operate continuously without eating up Earth’s resources. The team hopes to test their vision by 2030.

“This patent reflects a different way of thinking about computer infrastructure in space,” said Leon Alkalai, founder and chief technology officer at Sophia Space, in a press release. “Instead of beaming down energy to Earth from orbit, we decided to consider putting computing in space and beam[ing] down data.”

The project joins a growing international push towards orbital computing. ADA Space, working with Zhejiang Lab, has already launched satellites for its Three-Body Computing Constellation and plans to expand into a much larger network. Meanwhile, US companies including SpaceX, Starcloud, and Blue Origin are seeking regulatory approval for constellations that could eventually grow to include up to a million AI-capable satellites.

Without doubt, the race is on.

Space Cadet

Orbital data centers would consist of high-performance computer chips housed in protective enclosures designed to withstand the harsh conditions of space. In orbit, they would collect uninterrupted solar power. In contrast, solar panels on Earth require batteries to store energy for use after sunset.

Solar power in space is hardly new. The International Space Station, satellites, and other spacecraft have long relied on solar panels. More recently, engineers have developed flexible, lightweight designs such as NASA’s Roll-Out Solar Arrays, which launch tightly rolled and unfurl in orbit.

AI, however, demands far more power. One long-standing idea for harvesting continuous solar power suggests we collect solar energy in space and beam it down to Earth. But that approach doesn’t completely appease the growing ire against data centers. They’d still consume energy on the ground and take up land and other resources. A newer idea flips the question. Rather than delivering energy to computers, why not bring computers nearer to the energy source?

The argument in favor of sending data centers skyward is growing stronger. A recent Gallup poll found roughly 70 percent of Americans oppose data centers in their backyard, while experts agree that meeting AI’s future energy demands on Earth alone will become increasingly unsustainable.

But while power is abundant in space, heat is the main problem. Without air or water to carry heat away, computers in space must rely on thermal radiation. That means adding large, heavy radiators to an already bulky, solar-powered setup. In space, weight is money, and scaling orbital data centers will take a lot of it (to put it mildly).