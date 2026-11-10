AI Agents Ran a Biology Lab. Humans Popped in to Empty the Trash.

“Write ‘Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change’ into DNA.”

With that one prompt, the AI lab got to work. One agent scoured scientific literature to devise a workflow. Another translated it into code to control robotic arms. Still more agents guided robots to transfer tiny amounts of reagents and operate DNA synthesis and sequencing machines.

In around 200 hours, the unusual lab, called AutoDNA, completed the entire read-write cycle with a level of precision similar to expert scientists. Humans popped in occasionally to empty trash cans and replenish supplies. But for the most part, AI agents took the wheel.

Much of chemistry and molecular biology relies on complex but repetitive tasks. A tiny slip-up can torpedo hours, if not days or weeks, of painstaking work. The long hours, physical demands, and sheer boredom eventually takes a toll.

Offloading repetitive workflows to “self-driving” labs could free up time for scientists to focus on the bigger picture: Analyzing results, refining hypotheses, brainstorming ideas, and networking with peers.

AI systems have already been “tremendously useful in science,” wrote James Zou at Stanford University, who was not involved in the work. But most focus on computational tasks. Hands-on experiments involving liquids, chemicals, and biological materials present new challenges.

Rather than retrofitting a wet lab designed for humans, the team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China built AutoDNA from the ground up with AI in mind. Guided by an AI “coordinator,” robotic arms can expertly operate over 20 types of common lab equipment, autocorrecting any small hiccups along the way.

“It’s a teaser of what might be possible in the future,” outside expert Reshma Shetty, co-founder of Boston-based biotechnology company Ginkgo Bioworks, told Nature.

Set and Forget

AutoAI is the latest attempt to automate pieces of the scientific discovery process.

Last year, Zou’s group introduced Virtual Lab, where an AI principle investigator leads a team of AI experts through research meetings to tackle a problem, with humans providing feedback. Within days, the team had used the system to design new proteins targeting the Covid-19 virus, some of which were later validated in wet-lab experiments by human scientists. Other systems aimed at speeding up research include FutureHouse’s Robin and Google’s Co-Scientist.

Teams have also pushed autonomy beyond the virtual world.

Scientists at the University of Wisconsin–Madison developed SAMPLE, a self-driving lab that uses a relatively simple AI model to suggest protein tweaks and then directs robots to make and test them. Results are fed back into the model for further improvement. Over a period of six months, the system built a more heat-tolerant enzyme, a feat that would have taken human scientists a year.

Another autonomous lab boosted enzyme activity using sophisticated protein language models to guide robotic experiments. And earlier this year, OpenAI and Ginkgo Bioworks showcased a GPT-5-powered lab that optimized protein synthesis from idea to end result, with minimal human help.

Scientists are also tackling another challenge: Getting pieces of lab equipment that speak different programming languages to “talk” to each other. Recently, Anthropic and collaborators released the Model Hardware Standard, a framework that lets AI agents control everything from microscopes to robotic arms and orchestrate experiments like a seasoned lab tech.

There’s no doubt self-driving labs are getting more sophisticated. But coordinating instrument clusters is one thing; building an entire molecular biology lab around AI agents is another.