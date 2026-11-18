In many cultures, if rice isn’t on the table, it’s not a full meal. Yet the crop is constantly under attack. Bacterial blight is one of rice’s most destructive diseases, causing yield losses up to 50 percent. One culprit, a microbe called Xoo, genetically hijacks the plant’s metabolism, coaxing it to release sugars that fuel the invader’s growth and spread. Xoo thrives; the plant dies.

Thanks to years of molecular sleuthing, scientists have mapped out the bacteria’s main genetic targets. And using the gene editor, CRISPR, it’s now possible to destroy those targets and thwart the bacteria’s antics.

But even with such a powerful tool, progress has been slow. Part of the problem is accessibility. Proprietary gene editors often “require licensing agreements for commercial use,” says Bing Yang at the University of Missouri.

Instead, his team turned to OpenCRISPR-1. Developed by California startup Profluent, the freely available AI-generated gene editor can edit cultured human cells like the original CRISPR. But the tool has barely been tested in plants, which have their own genetic quirks.

Yang’s team reworked the editor into a plant engineering machine. Their upgrades reliably shut down genes required for Xoo invasion with 90 percent efficiency or higher. The plants faithfully passed the edits to the next generation, paving the way for rice strains resistant to blight.

“Our work bridges AI-driven protein engineering with practical agricultural applications,” they wrote.

Growing Pains

Humans have been tinkering with rice for millennia. As far back as 9,000 years ago, ancient farmers were selecting plants with grains that were easier to harvest. They relied heavily on serendipity: random mutations that produced the wanted trait.

Today’s genetic tools have changed the game. Scientists can now quickly and precisely reshape rice’s DNA to improve nutrition, yield, and resistance to diseases and drought.

Early wins came in the 1990s. Scientists borrowed foreign DNA and inserted it into rice embryos—tiny, living plants tucked inside grains that can grow into new, mature plants when the seed sprouts.

They got creative with their genetic sources. One study found a naturally occurring rice gene that confers resistance to Xoo and introduced it into other rice plants. All 50 transgenic strains fought off the bacteria. Genes from thale cress boosted tolerance to drought and salty environments, while those from daffodils and bacteria gave rice a newfound ability to make a precursor of vitamin A, turning the grains a bright yellow.

Developed to combat vitamin A deficiency, “Golden Rice” faced fierce backlash in the communities it was supposed to help. Along with other GMOs, it was derided as “Frankenfood,” a stigma that lingers today.

CRISPR-edited crops, in contrast, may be more welcome. Rather than introducing new genes, most studies modify the plant’s existing ones in a sort of accelerated evolution. In 2020, scientists used CRISPR to disable a rice gene that shuts down the production of fragrance molecules, giving a non-aromatic strain a lovely scent. Another study cut out a gene that makes rice susceptible to blast fungus, a major cause of global yield loss.

Then there’s Xoo blight. The bacteria spreads through contaminated water, enters leaves through wounds, and colonizes the plant’s main “water vessels.” Once there, it injects molecular tools into nearby cells that increase the activity of a family of genes called SWEET, which encode proteins to shuttle sugar into spaces where the bacteria can feast.

Understanding “how bacterial blight interacts with rice at the genetic level” can help researchers find ways to strengthen the plant’s natural defenses, said Yang.

Back in 2019, his team used CRISPR to edit genetic switches controlling the activity of three SWEET genes in two widely cultivated commercial rice strains. In confined field tests, the edited plants grew normally and resisted multiple bacterial strains after infection.