Scientists Gave AI a ‘Stroke’ to Map Its Language Circuits
Deliberately damaged large language models showed speech problems similar to stroke patients.
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Bhautik Patel on Unsplash
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Nearly a century ago, Henry Molaison went under the knife to treat his epilepsy. Surgeons removed parts of his brain that were sparking uncontrollable seizures. The operation worked. But there was an unexpected cost: He could no longer form new memories.
Scientists spent decades studying Molaison and developed theories about how brain networks support learning and memory. The idea—studying damaged brains to infer normal function—forever changed the way we probe the brain’s mysterious inner workings.
The same principle may now help us better understand AI.
Scientists at the University of South Carolina have developed an unorthodox method that deliberately “injures” large language models (LLMs) and compares the models’ mistakes with neurological results from stroke survivors struggling to talk.
Depending on the severity and location of the injury, the AI models failed to name objects in images or complete sentences without gibberish. After sorting the models’ responses by error type, the team could predict patterns of brain damage associated with language impairments in the patients.
The findings don’t mean that human brains and LLMs share the same neural wiring or mechanisms. Rather, at least for speech, their language failures show some functional parallels, suggesting clinical neuroscience could help us decipher AI models.
“LLMs are being deployed in situations where failure has consequences, but we have very little ability to say why a given system fails the way it does,” study author Julius Fridriksson said in a press release. “It turns out that methods used in clinical neurology can be applied to understanding AI.”
Under the Hood
The human brain is the ultimate biological “black box.” But Molaison’s case propelled a paradigm shift. Scientists have since developed myriad ways to probe the brain. Some, like functional MRI, correlate widespread activity with specific behaviors. Others use targeted electrical zaps or genetic engineering to directly control the activity of single circuits or neurons. Each reveals a different level of detail.
These tools establish causal links between neural wiring and brain function. Inventions like mind-controlled prosthetics and implants that ease depression arose from a similar playbook in lab animals: Perturb neural networks, observe consequences, refine theories about what they encode—and crack that black box.
AI interpretability could benefit from the same strategy. Loosely inspired by biological neural networks, LLMs are essentially layers of intricately linked artificial neurons. Like the brain, figuring out which parts do what has proven notoriously tricky.
Researchers have already developed several techniques. Some approaches reveal which parts of an image an AI is focusing on; others isolate the strength of connections in artificial neural networks to determine how AI “thinks” about concepts. But AI interpretability has largely been stuck in silos.
“Interpretability research usually answers that question using the model’s own internal measurements, which leaves no independent way to check whether a component that looks important really is,” wrote the team.
Neurology may provide a surprising yardstick.
Fridriksson’s lab studies aphasia, a language disorder often caused by stroke. In speech, a complex web of brain circuits coordinates meaning and sound long before words reach our mouths.
One of these circuits, the ventral language stream, broadly encodes the meaning of words. Damage to this system can cut off a person’s ability to retrieve the right words and to form coherent sentences. Another circuit helps stitch together snippets of sounds and translates them into the vocal movements that produce different words—such as “dig” versus “big.”
By studying stroke survivors, scientists have developed a battery of language tests that, combined with brain scans, can gauge damage in either circuit. Could they also work on AI? LLMs “are trained on human language, and aphasia is an impairment of human language,” said Fridriksson. “So, the question was whether we could perturb layers in the language model, give it the same clinical tests we give our patients, and see whether the output looked like aphasia.”
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The team began by tinkering with a large vision-language model, LLaVA-1.6-Vicuna-13B, which processes both images and text. It’s a hefty beast, with 40 layers and 13 billion parameters (these are the adjustable numbers that help an AI model generate language).
To give the model a “stroke,” they randomly scrambled around 2,000 connection strengths within individual layers, varying the level of severity without shaking up the model’s structure. They then challenged the model to two classic clinical tests: picture naming and sentence completion.
Like human stroke survivors, the AI made different mistakes depending on where and how severely it was damaged. Asked to name a cat in a picture, for example, it might answer “dog”—which is wrong but roughly in the same category. This suggested a hiccup in its ability to reason about meaning. Other damage caused mistakes only in sounds, such as replying with “dat.”
Disrupting the neural network’s middle layers affected word meaning, while more severe damage left the model struggling with both aspects of speech or unable to respond at all.
These tests already suggest a new way to probe AI’s inner workings. But the team went further.
The language errors seemed “very similar to those made by humans” after a stroke, said study author Roger Newman-Norlund. It got the team wondering: How closely do neurological results from patients mirror those of injured AI?
A Human Yardstick
To find out, they compiled data from 410 stroke survivors with aphasia, including language test results from the same two assessments and brain scans. These datasets were used to train statistical models—a simpler type of AI algorithm—that predicted where the injuries happened across 24 brain areas based on patterns of language mistakes.
Think of them as independent “experts” proficient in assessing which brain regions are associated with what type of speech problem.
Next, the team fed the damaged LLM’s language error profile to the “experts” and compared it to five stroke survivors whose language mistakes most resembled the AI’s. Based on language patterns alone, the “experts” were able to better predict brain injury patterns from the cohort compared to randomly selected stroke patients. Errors involving word meanings pointed toward the brain's ventral language stream, while sound-related mistakes highlighted the other circuit.
The team stresses that the findings only suggest functional parallels between AI and humans. But classic cognitive tests, paired with clinical data and deliberately damaged models, could aid AI interpretability.
“The claim is not that language models have brains,” they wrote. “It is that clinical data gathered for entirely unrelated reasons can serve as an independent standard for judging claims about artificial systems.”
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