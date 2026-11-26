Nearly a century ago, Henry Molaison went under the knife to treat his epilepsy. Surgeons removed parts of his brain that were sparking uncontrollable seizures. The operation worked. But there was an unexpected cost: He could no longer form new memories.

Scientists spent decades studying Molaison and developed theories about how brain networks support learning and memory. The idea—studying damaged brains to infer normal function—forever changed the way we probe the brain’s mysterious inner workings.

The same principle may now help us better understand AI.

Scientists at the University of South Carolina have developed an unorthodox method that deliberately “injures” large language models (LLMs) and compares the models’ mistakes with neurological results from stroke survivors struggling to talk.

Depending on the severity and location of the injury, the AI models failed to name objects in images or complete sentences without gibberish. After sorting the models’ responses by error type, the team could predict patterns of brain damage associated with language impairments in the patients.

The findings don’t mean that human brains and LLMs share the same neural wiring or mechanisms. Rather, at least for speech, their language failures show some functional parallels, suggesting clinical neuroscience could help us decipher AI models.

“LLMs are being deployed in situations where failure has consequences, but we have very little ability to say why a given system fails the way it does,” study author Julius Fridriksson said in a press release. “It turns out that methods used in clinical neurology can be applied to understanding AI.”

Under the Hood

The human brain is the ultimate biological “black box.” But Molaison’s case propelled a paradigm shift. Scientists have since developed myriad ways to probe the brain. Some, like functional MRI, correlate widespread activity with specific behaviors. Others use targeted electrical zaps or genetic engineering to directly control the activity of single circuits or neurons. Each reveals a different level of detail.

These tools establish causal links between neural wiring and brain function. Inventions like mind-controlled prosthetics and implants that ease depression arose from a similar playbook in lab animals: Perturb neural networks, observe consequences, refine theories about what they encode—and crack that black box.

AI interpretability could benefit from the same strategy. Loosely inspired by biological neural networks, LLMs are essentially layers of intricately linked artificial neurons. Like the brain, figuring out which parts do what has proven notoriously tricky.

Researchers have already developed several techniques. Some approaches reveal which parts of an image an AI is focusing on; others isolate the strength of connections in artificial neural networks to determine how AI “thinks” about concepts. But AI interpretability has largely been stuck in silos.

“Interpretability research usually answers that question using the model’s own internal measurements, which leaves no independent way to check whether a component that looks important really is,” wrote the team.

Neurology may provide a surprising yardstick.

Fridriksson’s lab studies aphasia, a language disorder often caused by stroke. In speech, a complex web of brain circuits coordinates meaning and sound long before words reach our mouths.

One of these circuits, the ventral language stream, broadly encodes the meaning of words. Damage to this system can cut off a person’s ability to retrieve the right words and to form coherent sentences. Another circuit helps stitch together snippets of sounds and translates them into the vocal movements that produce different words—such as “dig” versus “big.”

By studying stroke survivors, scientists have developed a battery of language tests that, combined with brain scans, can gauge damage in either circuit. Could they also work on AI? LLMs “are trained on human language, and aphasia is an impairment of human language,” said Fridriksson. “So, the question was whether we could perturb layers in the language model, give it the same clinical tests we give our patients, and see whether the output looked like aphasia.”